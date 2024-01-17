He’s Here! First Visit From A Rotary International President 

By Marci Shatzman

A lone bagpiper playing outside the Kravis Center was the first hint something Scottish was happening inside.

For the first time ever, Rotary’s International President R. Gordon McInally was visiting Rotary District 6930 South Florida.

“Thank you for providing us with a bagpiper and Scottish weather!” keynote speaker McInally said about a cold and rainy Sunday for the District 6930 Rotary Foundation Luncheon that doubled as his official welcome. He was here for Rotary’s International Assembly in Orlando on Jan. 9.

A member of the Rotary Club of South Queensferry, West Lothian, Scotland, McInally chose “Create Hope in the World” as the official theme for his term. Those words were on Jumbotrons on either side of the lectern.

The district Governor Douglas S. Heizer presided over the event, and got a standing ovation at the opener for his “passion for sharing the message of Rotary.” He took a backward selfie to show nearly 200 Rotarians in the audience.

“We have an amazing leader who has inspired us. He even answers my texts!” Heizer said to welcome the McInallys. Earlier his wife Heather said she loves the international travel associated with her husband’s duties as president.

South county was well-represented at the luncheon. Well-known Boca Raton Past District Governor Steve Laine summoned a Rotary prayer used in six languages internationally for the invocation.

Luncheon attendees included Boca’s four Rotary Clubs, among them the Heizers’ home club, the Brazilian and Portuguese-speaking West Boca Rotary. Former District Governor Betsy Owen from the Delray Beach Club was among Rotary Foundation award recipients for her generosity.

Downtown club president Kim Champion had a table of Rotarians there. Rotary Club of Boca Raton’s Vanessa Havener and Lisa Talley helped Heizer make the gift presentation.

He gave the couple a framed Florida scene, roses and jerseys from his native country’s soccer team. “Now you’re official,” he said.

The bagpiper was Bob Richie. Lea Marie Golde sang the National Anthem.