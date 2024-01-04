George S. Brown Named Boca Raton’s New City Manager

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton is pleased to announce the appointment and promotion of George S. Brown as the new City Manager. A City of Boca Raton employee for over 40 years, Brown brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. He will lead the City following the retirement of Leif Ahnell, who served as City Manager for 24 years. Brown officially assumed the position on January 1, 2024.

In his new role, Brown will take over all aspects of running a full-service City of 100,000+ residents. He will manage nearly 1,800 City employees across eight departments, including Police and Fire Rescue Services, Municipal and Utility Services, Recreation, Financial and Development Services, and the City Manager’s Office. Brown will continue to guide the City based on the goals and priorities set by City Council.

“I am honored to continue my service to Boca Raton in this new role, to assist our outstanding City staff in providing the highest level of municipal services, and to support the policy goals and direction of the Mayor and City Council, all in the service of our world-class community,” commented Brown.

A dedicated public servant, Brown has worked since 1977 across several City departments including Building Inspection, Code Enforcement, Public Works, and Development Services. He served as the City’s first Code Enforcement Officer, and as Public Services Administrator, Development Services Director, Assistant City Manager and Deputy City Manager, a position he held since 2004.

His significant experience overseeing the City’s Development Services department and spearheading major projects has included significant annexations to the City, a partnership with Florida Atlantic University to develop its stadium and campus, the sale of a City golf course, and the recent lease of city land in Mizner Park for the proposed The Center for Arts and Innovation.

Outside of his service with the City, Brown has long been active in public administration organizations. He is a 40-year service award recipient from the International City Management Association and has served in various leadership positions with the Florida City and County Management Association and the Palm Beach County City Management. Brown has also served on the Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committees and has received many Home Rule Hero awards from the League for his legislative advocacy in support of municipal home rule.

A native of Baltimore, MD, and graduate magna cum laude of Georgetown University, Brown has called Boca Raton home since 1976.