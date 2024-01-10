City Of Boca Raton Commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (January 5, 2024) – The City of Boca Raton will commemorate and honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of free community events and celebrations on Monday, January 15th, themed

“Be Active, Be Involved, Be Community: Celebrating Pearl City (1915-2024).”

Activities throughout the day will include:

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Free Community Boxed Breakfast, courtesy of Developing Interracial Social Change (DISC) at Ebenezer Baptist Church Hall, 200 Ruby Street.

10 a.m. March along Federal Highway from the MLK Jr. Memorial, 200 Ruby Street, to the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, featuring Boca Raton Community High School Band & Color Guard and the FAU Jazz Ensemble. Trolley service is available for those requiring assistance.

10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Join community leaders and local organizations for a ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Features include keynote speaker Charles Ridley, a Mayoral proclamation, and a Humanitarian Award presentation.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate a unified community with a variety of live performances, amusement rides, games, food vendors, crafts and more, at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real.

For more information, please call 561.367.7073. visit www.myboca.us/communityevents and follow Boca Raton Recreation Services on Facebook.

All events are free with the exclusion of food and beverages. Crafts and game prizes are first come, first served.