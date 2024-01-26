Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Sees Incredible Results for its STEMulated Minds and Drone Legends Program with Carrier

West Palm Beach, FL — Thanks to Carrier’s support of the STEMulated Minds program, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County experienced tremendous success with its Drone Legends program in 2023. This six-week program challenged 140 Club members from seven of its participating Clubs to form teams for an exciting drone competition.

Following six weeks of block coding experience and mastering maneuvering training, a culminating drone competition took place. The event was held at Carrier’s world headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, where an obstacle course was set up. The event provided a forum for members to showcase their coding skills and engage in friendly competition. Carrier employees volunteered to judge the drone competition and assist Club members with operating their drones.

“Carrier has had a longstanding relationship with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, and this is the second year we have participated in the STEMulated Minds and Drone Legends program. We were again impressed by the excitement across the board from the kids and staff at all the Clubs for this program. The skills and enthusiasm on display at the competition is proof that STEM learning can be stimulating and rewarding,” said Edith Di Francesco, Vice President, Central Technologies, Carrier and Board Member, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

The results are in, and the winning teams are:

First Place: Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Clubs of West Palm

Second Place: Tie – Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton and Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach (Team 2)

Third Place: Neil S. Hirsch Boys & Girls Club of Wellington

Superlative winners:

Best Squad – Neil S. Hirsch Boys & Girls Club of Wellington

Hype Award – Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Clubs of West Palm

Visionary Award – Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach (Team 2)

Best Style Award – Smith & Moore Family Teen Center of Belle Glade

Need for Speed Award – Neil S. Hirsch Boys & Girls Club of Wellington

Brainiacs Award – Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach (Team 2)

“We absolutely cherish our relationship with Carrier, as they have brought us so many tremendous STEM programs that are captivating the minds of our Club members. For example, this Drone Legends program has been a resounding success that has improved our kids’ mathematics and science knowledge while introducing possible STEM career paths. Just this one program, and there are many others, will have an incredible generational impact on these kids and their families,” said Jaene Miranda, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

Founded in 1971, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is a not-for-profit youth development organization dedicated to promoting the educational, vocational, health, leadership and character of boys and girls in a safe, nurturing environment. The Clubs provide more than a safe, fun, and constructive alternative to being home alone – they offer a variety of award-winning developmental programs to help youth build skills, self-esteem and values during critical periods of growth. The 20 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 13,000 children ages 6-18. For more information, please visit www.bgcpbc.org or call 561-683-3287.