Boca’s Longtime City Manager Just Retired

By Marci Shatzman

Without fanfare, Boca Raton’s city manager has retired after 33 years with the city and 24 in the top job.

The city posted this announcement on its website, which is how Ahnell always did things, quietly and behind the scenes.

Longtime deputy city manager George S. Brown officially took over yesterday, Monday, Jan. 1.

Here’s the link and a tribute video to Ahnell. https://myboca.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1203

Here’s what the city posted:

Happy Retirement to Leif Ahnell

After an impressive total of 33 years with the City of Boca Raton and 24 years as City Manager, Leif Ahnell is retiring on December 31, 2023. Leif’s dedication to public service has shaped the city into a vibrant community with world-class services and a well-planned path to a sustainable future. Thank you, Leif, for your outstanding service to the City of Boca Raton.