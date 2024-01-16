Boca Strawberry Festival Returns To Mizner Park Amphitheater

On January 20 & 21, 2024

Two Days Full of Kid-Friendly, Family-Fun…Activities, Shopping & Delicious Food!

Boca Raton, FL – There is something for everyone at the Boca Strawberry Festival! This exciting annual event is returning to Mizner Park Amphitheater (590 Plaza Real) on Saturday, January 20th from 10AM-9PM & Sunday, January 21st from 10AM-6PM. The mother and daughter team of Artisan Promotions are back for its second year of the festival in Boca Raton. With more than 40 years of experience, producing the ever-popular, award-winning New England Christmas Festival, they look forward to bringing South Florida together for a mid-winter, outdoor Festival in the sunshine that celebrates the strawberry.

“Our goal was to create an event that has something for everyone…from babies to empty nesters. A festival that is entertaining, taste bud satisfying, adrenaline-inducing…and the whole event centers around strawberries. You name it, we have it!” Skyler Mendieta: Co-Founder of the Boca Strawberry Festival

The weekend-long festival includes:

Strawberry Treats, Live Entertainment, Kids Activities, Thrilling Rides & Artisan Shopping

Laugh at the antics of the America’s Got Talent Stunt Dog Show returning by popular demand. Be entertained on stage by Magic Shows & Live Music while enjoying the scrumptious Strawberry Yummies “Strummies” and delicious local vendor Food Tents. Families will enjoy adrenaline-inducing Rides, Slides, Bumper Boats and Bungee Trampolines: Decorate a strawberry shaped cookie in our Cookie Decorating Tent. Create strawberry scented magic at our Magic Candle Making Tent (all proceeds to benefit the IDDeal Foundation). Cuddle up with live animals at the Petting Zoo and go for a ride on their Pony Rides. Little ones will be endlessly entertained in their fenced in Strawberry Soft Play Area. Kids won’t want to miss interacting and taking photos with their mascot, Silly Sammy the Strawberry! Teens and adults alike can test their skills at the super-fun Video Game Truck and Water Race Game Trailer. Pop-Up Shopping Village featuring stunning American and International, handmade treasures as well as unusual decorative pieces for your home, mouth-watering, specialty foods and more.

There is truly something for everyone!

“Florida is the #1 winter strawberry producer and we wanted to celebrate the wonderful weather we have here in South Florida in January with the Boca Strawberry Festival.” – Jackie Ralston: Co-Founder of Artisan Promotions Inc.

Artisan Promotions has been recognized for 4 decades as a Top 100 show promoter in the US and produces the #3 ranked Art and Craft Show in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine. Jackie & Skyler are bringing the same attention to detail in marketing, quality, and organization that they are known for, to this exciting strawberry festival. They have partnered with the City of Boca Raton to produce this spectacular event securing the PRIMO space – Mizner Park Amphitheater.

