Boca Raton Museum’s 37th Annual Art Festival

Saturday & Sunday, February 3 & 4, 2024

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Boca Raton, FL – As February approaches, the vibrant cultural scene of Boca Raton eagerly anticipates the 37th annual Art Festival hosted by the Boca Raton Museum. This juried outdoor extravaganza promises to be a celebration of creativity and artistic expression, transforming Mizner Park into a dazzling display of fine artworks. Renowned as the longest-running and most prestigious art festival in Boca Raton, this event is a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering and promoting the arts.

The heart of the festival lies in the 170 carefully selected artists and artisans who hail from various corners of the country. These talented individuals will converge at Mizner Park, ready to share their passion and expertise in mediums ranging from ceramics and wood to fiber, glass, drawing, jewelry, photography, and sculpture. The diverse array of artistic disciplines ensures that there is something for every taste and preference.

The juried nature of the festival ensures that only the finest artworks make their way to the exhibition. A panel of experts, chosen by the museum, meticulously reviews and selects participants, ensuring that the event maintains its reputation for showcasing excellence. This commitment to quality elevates the festival beyond a mere gathering of artists and transforms it into a curated gallery under the open sky.

Free Admission and Cultural Immersion:

To make art accessible to all, the Boca Raton Museum extends an invitation to the community by offering free admission to the museum on February 3rd and 4th. This provides an opportunity for festival-goers to complement their outdoor art experience with a visit to the museum’s exquisite collection. The gesture aligns with the museum’s mission to make art an integral part of everyone’s life.

Convenient Access and Parking:

Mizner Park, the chosen venue for the festival, not only provides a stunning backdrop for the event but also offers free parking for attendees. The ease of access is further enhanced by its proximity to Boca Raton’s Brightline Station, providing a convenient transportation option for those traveling from various parts of the city.

Beyond the art on display, the festival creates an immersive experience by fostering a sense of community. Visitors can engage with the artists, gaining insight into their creative processes and inspirations. This interaction adds a personal touch to the event, forging connections between the creators and appreciators of art.