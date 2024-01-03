Boca Raton Bids Farewell to Longtime City Manager, Welcomes New Leader

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Jan. 2, 2024 – In a quiet departure befitting his understated leadership style, Boca Raton’s City Manager of 24 years, Leif Ahnell, officially retired on December 31st, 2023. His departure marks the end of an era for the city, as he leaves behind a legacy of dedication to public service and significant contributions to Boca Raton’s growth and prosperity.

Ahnell’s tenure began in 1999, and over the next two decades, he oversaw major developments, including the construction of Brightline Station, the expansion of fire stations and libraries, and the implementation of various initiatives to ensure the city’s future sustainability. His leadership was instrumental in navigating Boca Raton through natural disasters, ensuring smooth recoveries, and bolstering the city’s resilience.

While Ahnell preferred to operate behind the scenes, his achievements speak volumes. The city’s website offers a heartfelt tribute video and a message of gratitude for his “outstanding service.” He earned the respect of colleagues and residents alike, with Mayor Scott Singer praising his “consistent top marks in annual evaluations” and commitment to “world-class services.”

Stepping into Ahnell’s shoes is the City’s longtime Deputy City Manager, George S. Brown. Officially assuming the role on January 1st, Brown brings a wealth of experience and deep knowledge of the city’s operations. Having worked alongside Ahnell for many years, Brown is well-positioned to ensure a smooth transition and continue building upon the strong foundation laid by his predecessor.

Brown holds a Master of Public Administration degree and has served in various leadership roles within the City of Boca Raton for over 20 years. His past responsibilities include overseeing departments like Public Works, Planning and Zoning, and Community Development. He is known for his collaborative approach, strong communication skills, and commitment to community engagement.

As Boca Raton turns a new page in its leadership, residents can look forward to a seamless transition and continued progress under the guidance of City Manager George S. Brown. While Ahnell’s quiet yet impactful presence will be missed, his contributions to the city will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy.

About George S. Brown:

