Boca Airport’s 75th Year Soars With A Hangar Party

By Marci Shatzman

What better way to celebrate Boca Raton Airport’s 75th anniversary than in Signature Aviation’s largest hangar as the gala venue.

A commercial jet sat behind a stage, where airport executive director Clara Bennett received state and county proclamations, and the band played.

But the best view was the open hangar door to watch takeoffs and landings, and goggle at stunning parked corporate jets.

Calling Boca Raton Airport, “one of the city’s most significant assets” City Manager George S. Brown, especially cited the economic impact.

“Where we are today is (adding) $693 million into our local economy with 83,000 flight operations annually,” said Airport Authority chairman Bob Tucker, citing the airport’s international reach since the U.S. Customs facility was launched in 2018.

“In the 1930s, Boca had one of the new airfields,” said the historical society president Mary Csar, citing the airport’s history as a grassy strip that turned into a WWII Army Airfield and finally established as a public airport in 1948.

“Our future is bright,” Bennett concluded, citing new generations served at area colleges and high schools, and exploring new airport technologies. “It’s an exciting time for our industry.”

Guests included the rest of the seven-member Airport Authority board, appointed by city council and Palm Beach County Commission to oversee airport operations: Cheryl Budd, James Nau, Mitchell Fogel, Gene Folden, Randy Nobles and Melvin Pollack.

George Snow Scholarship Fund president Tim Snow emceed the proceedings. The evening featured a cocktail hour and dinner arranged by Potions in Motions Catering and Cary Roman. Activities included an interactive photo booth and virtual reality flight experiences.

Here’s a link to the airport’s legacy that includes their military beginnings: https://bocaairport.com/75years/

Disclosure: I was there wearing two hats as an official Boca Raton Airport Ambassador and a reporter.