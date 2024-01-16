American Humane Raises Funds to Support More Service Dogs with Gracious Backing from Wellington and Palm Beach Residents

Service Dog Bella

Wellington, FL – A night of generosity unfolded as nearly 80 guests from Wellington and Palm Beach gathered to honor man’s best friend at the American Humane Pups4Patriots Cocktail Party on January 11, 2024, held at the National Polo Center. This program offers critical support to U.S. Armed Forces through the provision of life-saving service dogs for veterans grappling with Post-Traumatic Stress or Traumatic Brain Injury.

The event featured inspirational remarks from Dr. Robin Ganzert, the President and CEO of American Humane, who took the opportunity to extend recognition to Philanthropist Lois Pope, founder of the Lois Pope Life Center for Military Affairs which includes the Pups4Patriots program. In another poignant moment, the Humane Hero Award was presented to Coleman Natural Foods for their steadfast commitment and support of American Humane and the Pups4Patriots program.

Dr. Robin Ganzert stated, “Many veterans struggle with post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injuries. For some, medications and therapists are simply not enough to help restore a sense of normalcy. There is no pill or therapy session that can put a smile on a vet’s face like a wagging tail. We want every veteran to know that they do not need to face this battle alone. Man’s best friend can help.”

To date, the Pups4Patriots program has delivered 207 healing leashes into the hands of U.S. military veterans – all at no cost to them, thanks to the generous support of dedicated donors who recognize the impact of this program.

Among the highlights of the evening were the two Pups4Patriots teams: Joni and her service dog Bella, as well as Dottie and her service dog Annie.

Joni and Bella: A Tale of Healing and Companionship



Joni, searching for a service animal to assist in her PTS symptoms, found hope through the Pups4Patriots program. Since welcoming Bella into her life three years ago, Joni attests, “No talk, no pill, no great exercise plan – indeed no person—has done more for me than has this one pup. She is worth her weight in gold. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for advocating for those of us who have served.”

Dottie and Annie: Navigating Through Challenges



Dottie’s PTS and TBI symptoms intensified during the challenges of COVID, and it was during this time that Annie, 70lbs of pure joy and slobber, became an integral part of Dottie’s life. Annie plays a crucial role in de-escalating Dottie’s anxieties, providing a lifeline before they escalate into panic attacks. Dottie expresses, ” I will continue to say that Annie is the best kind of medication and treatment that I have been given. I am grateful to American Humane and hope many more veterans can be partnered with service dogs.”

For further information on the Pups4Patriots program and the impactful stories of Joni, Bella, Dottie, and Annie, please visit the American Human.org/program/military

American Humane is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to ensure the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

About Coleman Natural Foods: Coleman Natural Foods produces all-natural fresh and prepared meats with no antibiotics ever or added hormones, sourced from American farmers and served to American families across the country. As one of the largest crate free pork producers and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified, the company pioneers high standards for animal care and quality ingredients which have been part of the Coleman family business since 1875. Coleman Natural products provide consumers with a great tasting, simple solutions to the never-ending question of “what’s for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, or snack)?” No matter how they serve it, consumers can have confidence they are feeding their family better. Learn more about Coleman Natural Foods at www.colemannatural.com