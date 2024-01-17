American Heritage Schools to Host “Stand Up For Innocence,” a Night of Comedy Benefitting the Innocence Project of Florida

On Feb. 3

Boca Raton, FL – On Saturday, Feb. 3, American Heritage Schools’ Pre-Law Society is pleased to host Innocence Project of Florida’s annual comedy event series, “Stand Up for Innocence,” at the school’s Broward Campus. The evening will entail levity and laughs to raise money for The Innocence Project of Florida – a nonprofit organization that aims to help innocent prisoners in Florida obtain their freedom and rebuild their lives.

The event will be hosted by Karen Bergreen, a standup comedian, published novelist and former lawyer who frequently appears on Comedy Central and performs on TV and around New York City comedy clubs. The opening act is Andy Pitz who has been performing standup comedy for more than 20 years, with numerous TV appearances including on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” Guests will then enjoy the headliner, Owen Smith, an accomplished comedian, writer and actor who has been featured on “Conan and Colbert,” and has written for ABC’s “Black•ish,” The ESPY’s, “Are We There Yet” (TBS) and “Everybody Hates Chris.”

All proceeds from the show will provide critical funding to help The Innocence Project of Florida find and free innocent people from prison in Florida. The organization’s litigation efforts and support services for freed people are provided at no cost to the wrongfully convicted.

The event is put on by the generous support of its sponsors. Freedom Sponsors include Manny Kadre; David Rothman Partners; Adele Stone & Jesse Diner; Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney PC; Eduardo Fernandez, P.A.; Schwartzreich & Associates, P.A.; and The Collection.

Friends Sponsors include Becker; Broward County Bar Association and Karen Gottlieb; Benjamin, Aaronson; Edinger & Patanzo, P.A.; Boardroom Communications; Cohen, Blostein & Ayala, P.A.; Dutko & Kroll; The Burton Firm; Harry Solomon; Samuel Rabin; Ian Comisky; Roy Kahn; Michael A. Gottlieb, P.A.; Dr. Garrett Weinstein; Law Office of Richard L. Cooper; Jones Walker LLP; Henry M. Coxe II; Brian & Lisa Tannebaum; Ed O’Donnell Chorowski & Clary; Law Offices of David Gillis; CATECOMM; Madalon Law; Nathan Diamond; Scott Tozian; Haber Blank Huda Ajlani Macri; Broward Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; Eric S. Rosen, PA.; and Liberman, Cabrera, Thompson, & Reitman PLLC.

In-kind support includes American Heritage Schools; Ben & Jerry’s; Steven & Susanne Hurowitz; Broward Center for the Performing Arts; and Total Wine.

American Heritage Schools offers an excellent Pre-Law program, which is a four-year honors program taught exclusively by practicing attorneys and judges. Each year students take unique law school-level courses that no other high school offers, such as Trial Advocacy, Constitutional Law, Homicide Law and Criminal Law. The program culminates in a senior year internship when students experience the practice of law in real life. Seniors leave campus a few times per week to rotate through different law firms, agencies, offices and courtrooms throughout South Florida. The connections that the seniors make with practicing judges and attorneys are invaluable and often result in future law school clerkships and internships.

When: Saturday, February 3

Pre-event Reception begins at 7 p.m.

The event starts at 8:15 p.m.

Where: American Heritage Schools’ Broward Campus | 12200 W Broward Blvd. – Plantation, FL 33325

How: For more information and to RSVP, please visit:https://www.floridainnocence.org/standupbroward

Cost: Tickets range from $30 to $100. To purchase tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/3HaXYIv

Sponsorships are available, ranging from $1,000 to $7,500. For more information about sponsorships, please visit: https://bit.ly/3SdsKqy

The Innocence Project of Florida (IPF) is an IRS-certified 501(c)(3), non-profit organization founded in January 2003 to help innocent prisoners in Florida obtain their freedom and rebuild their lives. The organization’s mission is to screen and investigate cases in which meritorious innocence claims are identified; secure DNA testing when biological evidence exists; advocate for the release and/or exoneration of individuals whose cases present meritorious innocence claims based on evidence of actual innocence; provide transitional and aftercare services to exonerees; and advocate for necessary criminal justice reform to avoid wrongful incarcerations in the future. For more information, visit https://www.floridainnocence.org/.

American Heritage Schools, founded in 1965, is a nationally ranked private, nonsectarian, and co-educational college preparatory day school with two 40-acre campuses: the Broward Campus is located in Plantation, Florida, and the Palm Beach Campus is located in Delray Beach, Florida. Its campuses serve approximately 4,800 students in PK3 through 12th grades, and the student body represents over 60 different countries throughout the world. Approximately 70 percent of the faculty hold postgraduate degrees. American Heritage Schools is nationally and internationally accredited by the following associations: Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF), Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), and National Council for Private Schools. The Lower School includes advanced classes and 15 electives, and the Upper School offers over 300 courses with 138 honors classes, 28 Advanced Placement classes, and 75 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in pre-med, pre-law, pre-engineering, biomedical engineering, business & entrepreneurship, and computer science with classes taught daily by doctors, surgeons, lawyers, judges, engineers, and computer scientists currently practicing in their fields. American Heritage Schools was named No. 1 Private K-12 School in Florida, according to Niche.com, ranks as the No. 1 high school in Florida for the highest number of National Merit Scholars for 14 years, and the No. 1 school in Florida for the most Presidential Scholars. The Math Competition team is No. 1 out of all private schools in the nation, Model UN team is top 3 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. In their recent “Book of Lists” rankings, South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) recognized American Heritage Schools as the No. 1 Private School, No. 16 in Corporate Philanthropy in South Florida, and No. 22 Largest Employer in South Florida.