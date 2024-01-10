Adan Canto, “Designated Survivor” and “X-Men” actor, dies at age 42 after cancer battle

Source: cbsnews.com

By Christopher Brito

Actor Adan Canto, known for his roles in “Designated Survivor” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” died on Monday after a battle with appendiceal cancer, his publicist Jennifer Allen said in a statement to CBS News on Tuesday. He was 42.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew,” Allen said. “Those who glimpsed it were changed forever.”

Born in Mexico and raised in Texas, Canto was a singer and director as well as a versatile actor. He made his acting debut on American television in 2013 on the Fox drama series “The Following” and went on the hold a variety of roles on TV and on the big screen.

He was recently part of the popular Netflix show, “Narcos” and was starring in another Fox series, “The Cleaning Lady,” which was shooting its third season.

Kiefer Sutherland, who acted alongside with Canto on “Designated Survivor,” said he was “heartbroken by the loss.”

“He was such a wonderful spirit,” Sutherland wrote on social media. “As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed.”

Halle Berry, who worked with Canto on “Agent Game” and in her directorial debut film, “Bruised,” posted about him on Instagram.

“I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart,” she wrote.

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and his two young children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.

Appendiceal cancer is a rare cancer that grows from cells that make up the appendix, according to the National Cancer Institute. The disease can spread to different parts of the abdomen directly from the appendix, usually when it ruptures, according to the institute.

