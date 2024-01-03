3 Unexpected Paint Projects That Work in Any Room

(StatePoint) Are you looking to spice up your space in the new year? Get some inspiration from those who’ve already taken the plunge.

The following design ideas were inspired by projects from FrogTape’s 2023 Paintover Challenge. The friendly competition required participating DIYers to complete a room makeover, including one featured paint project, using inspiration from the brand’s Design Trends. The participants completed their transformations with a limited budget, paint and painter’s tape – and you can, too.

Paint Appealing Patterns

Pretty patterns, such as gingham, checkerboard and stripes, offer an element of surprise and whimsy to a room. These designs can go on floor tiles, or anywhere in need of color, like walls and tables.

Achieve a modern and clean look with neutral hues or add dimension and movement by using varying paint finishes. Whichever scheme you choose, be sure to tape off the pattern with a quality painter’s tape, like FrogTape Delicate Surface, to keep lines sharp, even on freshly painted surfaces.

Defy Tradition with Bold Colors

While neutral tones like gray and beige will never go out of style, mixing colors can lead to that “wow” factor. The Bohemian Bazaar design trend dares DIYers to go bold with bright hues, like bright yellow or teal. Use dramatic colors to make a statement in any space like an office, bedroom, or even somewhere truly unexpected like the pantry.

Make them Marvel with a Mural

Whether it’s in a kid’s play area, bedroom or basement, creating a mural can add a personalized touch and make a wall pop. Don’t let the idea intimidate you. While a more seasoned DIYer may illustrate an image or even include words, murals can be as simple as stripes for beginners. No matter how basic or complex you decide to go, complete the look by carrying the color scheme or pattern throughout the area with furniture, décor and other accessories.

For more project ideas, visit https://www.frogtape.com/.

You might be surprised how much you can enhance your space with a great idea, a little bit of paint and a high-quality painter’s tape.