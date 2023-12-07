Vets Helping Heroes is dedicated to providing service dogs to Disabled Veterans, at no cost to the Veteran! It’s our turn to fight for them.

ALL OF US, WISHING ALL OF YOU, A HAPPY, HEALTHY HOLIDAY SEASON!

It’s with grateful hearts we thank you for your continued support of our Mission:

Vets Helping Heroes Saves and Helps Two Veteran Families by naming future Service Dogs in Honor and Loving Memory of our fallen soldiers.



Introducing Cadet in Training “Gabe” Named in Honor and Loving Memory of USMC Lance Corporal Gabriel Puchalla –

“A warrior only truly dies when we fail to remember them”

Gold Star Mom – Dana Puchalla

Cadet in Training “Gabe” / USMC Lance Corporal Gabriel Puchalla at age 2

USMC Lance Corporal Gabriel Puchalla on Base in California

PLEASE HELP the 33 Disabled Veterans, already paired with their Service Dogs, currently training, in desperate need of funding.

With Veteran Suicides rising to 27 Veteran suicides per day – Our Disabled Veterans need us now more than ever.

With sincere thanks,

Mel Pollack, Donald M. Werner, Lisa A.Fendrich,

President Chairman of the Board Executive Director

*Your Donation goes a long way…to fully and specially train a Service Dog for a disabled Veteran, the process can take one to two years. All of our training facilities provide free lifetime support to the Veteran for the time that their dog is in service to them, which generally is 8-10 years; and includes annual re-certifications, training help and fellowship.

