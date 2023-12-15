Ribbon-Cutting Event to Celebrate 7 Years of Creating Positive Change

(Boca Raton, FL) – Support Worldwide, a nonprofit dedicated to creating programs, celebrates its 7th anniversary this month. Over the past seven years, the organization has made a significant impact on the local and international community by providing scholarships, hosting toy and clothing drives, leading international pantry/food assistance, disaster relief emergency kits deliveries, renovating an orphanage facility and launching our first pilot financial literacy afterschool and STEM summer camp programs for elementary children. Support Worldwide will be joined by the Boca Chamber to commemorate its 7-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1800 Dixie Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432 on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023, at 5:30PM.

Since 2016, Support Worldwide has grown from a small group of volunteers to a team of dedicated young professionals from Boca Raton and Tampa Bay Florida who are passionate about making a difference. We expect a growth in programs and initiatives for 2025-2026 to continue community impact and share more success stories.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating seven years of creating positive change in our community and witnessing how hands across the world unite in support,” said Support Worldwide Founder, Ms. Genesis Quintana. Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, volunteers, supporters, and sponsors. We look forward to continuing to make our programs sustainable to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

In honor of its 7th anniversary, Support Worldwide is hosting a social mixer followed by an awards ceremony and volunteer drive to collect children’s books to donate to our local libraries. For more information about Support Worldwide its mission, and its impact, please visit mysupportworldwide.org

Support Worldwide is a 501(c)(3) status nonprofit dedicated to academic resources, mentorship, financial literacy, nutrition, and other essential and immediate services for the wellness of our program participants. Through this holistic approach, we aim to create a world where every child has the chance to grow, learn, and succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances.