Pep Rally Prelude to Boca Bowl Football Thursday

University of South Florida and Syracuse University | Marching Band

Boca Raton, FL – Tina Turner would have been proud. Syracuse University Marching Band struck up the reprise to Proud Mary, “rolling on the river.”

Not to be outdone, University of South Florida’s Herd of Thunder launched into the oldie “Hey baby…I want to know oh, oh if you’ll be my girl.”

Competing football teams’ marching bands faced off in the traditional pep rally in Mizner Park Amphitheater the night before the 10th Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, ESPN Events televised college bowl game at 8 p.m. Thursday Dec. 21 in FAU Stadium. (Ticket links and game day information below.)

Cheer squads did their athletic turns on stage as each band performed. Fans, alumni and families had to make room for both bands on the amphitheater lawns, led by conductors standing on ladders.

Abby Veccia, the great-granddaughter of well-known Boca Raton benefactor Helen Babione, was in her anointed role as Syracuse University’s official “Orange Girl” twirling drum majorette. Her proud grandfather Joe Veccia and other family members were there to see and support her.

Both bands and cheerleaders will perform again before the big game in a battle of the bands, another Boca Bowl tradition.

Douglas Paton, changing off team color jackets, a Boca Bowl executive board member, was the traditional emcee. Mayor Scott Singer officially welcomed the bands and cheerleaders. The USF and Syracuse football teams arrived Sunday to pre-game events that include a beach party and a kickoff luncheon.

“This is what pageantry in football is all about,” Syracuse interim head coach Nunzio Campanile told the pep rally crowd.

Here’s the link for tickets: https://roofclaimbocaratonbowl.com/ticket/

Here’s the Know Before You Go for parking, pocketbook policy and pre-game family activities:

ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL

Thursday Dec. 21. Kickoff 8 p.m. Parking lots open 3 p.m. Stadium gates open 6 p.m.

FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton

TRAFFIC NOTICE: On game day 20th Street will be closed. Also, expect heavy delays in and around Glades Road and Spanish River Boulevard.

Fan Fest & Family Midway

· Thursday, December 21, 4:00PM – 7:30PM

· South Lawn, FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road

· FREE event

· Fest and Family Midway features inflatables for the kids, food trucks, games and contests, a live band, and a face-off performance between the two college bowl team bands and cheerleader squads.

Parking: Parkinglots will be open on FAU’s campus starting at 3 p.m. Parking for cars is $20 in all lots and will be available for purchase on game day.

Pocketbook policy: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” are permitted into FAU Stadium. Small clutch bags (approximately the size of a hand) may accompany the clear bag not exceeding the size limit. A one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag may also be used. The following will be permitted following screening: Wristlets/clutches (with or without a strap) that fit in the palm of the hand (no larger 4.5” x 6.5”). Bags for medical and/or childcare needs.

Where else to watch: The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio, including ESPN 106.3 locally.

By Marci Shatzman