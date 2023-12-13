Palm Beach State College’s Economic Impact Takes Center Stage at Business in Boynton Chamber Luncheon

Renowned Provost Dr. Van Williams to Address Chamber Members on January 10th

Palm Beach State College, the 5th largest institution among Florida’s 28 Colleges, will be under the spotlight at the upcoming Business in Boynton Chamber Luncheon. The distinguished Provost, Dr. Van Williams, is set to share insights into the college’s substantial economic impact on Palm Beach County, an impact valued at an impressive $1.1 billion.

Scheduled for January 10th at the Hampton Inn & Suites on 1475 Gateway Blvd, this event offers an exclusive opportunity for Boca/Boynton Chamber members to gain valuable knowledge on the pivotal role Palm Beach State College plays in the local economy.

Palm Beach State College boasts an enrollment of nearly 35,000 students across more than 100 programs, including Bachelor of Applied Science, associate in arts, associate in science degree programs, and short-term certificates. Dr. Williams will delve into the specifics of the college’s contributions, revealing that for every dollar invested, students stand to gain $4.60 in lifetime earnings, while taxpayers benefit from an impressive $6.30 in added tax revenue and public sector savings.

The Chamber, formed as a result of the 2019 merger between the Boca Chamber and the Boynton Chamber, continues to yield substantial benefits for its members and the broader business community. Members from both cities enjoy access to top-tier services, high-quality programming, free professional development opportunities, and extensive networking possibilities.

Seating for the luncheon is limited, and interested individuals are encouraged to secure their seats promptly. For more information or to purchase a seat, please contact:



Jenifer Marquart, Boynton Beach Market Manager

Boca/Boynton Chamber

Phone: 561-395-4433 Ext. 302

Email: jmarquart@boyntonbeach.org

About Palm Beach State College: Palm Beach State College, the 5th largest college in the Florida College System, offers a diverse range of educational programs and serves as a key contributor to the economic vitality of Palm Beach County. Learn more at: www.palmbeachstate.edu

About The Chamber: As a result of the 2019 merger between the Boca Chamber and the Boynton Chamber, our organization is committed to fostering business growth, development, and collaboration across the region. Members benefit from a range of services, programming, and networking opportunities. Learn more at: www.bocachamber.com