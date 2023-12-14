Nonprofit Roots and Wings Raises Over $50,000 at Sold Out Inaugural Event

Pamela Weinroth, Jan Savarick, Daniel Hartwell and Pamela Polani

“Wisdom, Wizards & Wine” Celebration was Held Dec. 5th at Boca Raton Museum of Art

Delray Beach, FL – In a triumphant celebration of community spirit and educational advocacy, Roots and Wings, a Delray Beach-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, proudly announced the success of its inaugural “Wisdom, Wizards & Wine” event. Held at the prestigious Boca Raton Museum of Art on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, this sold-out affair not only enchanted attendees with wizard-themed centerpieces and a unique “Wisdom Hunt” scavenger hunt but also raised an impressive $50,000 in support of the organization’s vital mission.

Guests were treated to an evening filled with enchantment, beginning with a delightful dinner and a captivating wine presentation. The wizard-themed centerpieces added a touch of magic to the atmosphere, creating an ambiance that blended elegance with whimsy. The highlight of the evening was a live auction led by the charismatic former Palm Beach County Mayor, Robert Weinroth, who skillfully guided attendees through a bidding experience that contributed significantly to the fundraising success.

The proceeds from this magical night will play a crucial role in supporting Roots and Wings’ flagship initiative, Project UpLift. This after-school tutoring program is dedicated to public elementary school students in Title One schools, focusing on grades one through three with the aim of improving literacy proficiency by the end of the third grade. Currently operating in thirteen schools across Palm Beach County, Project UpLift has expanded its reach to include students in grades four and five, impacting over 1,000 young learners.

Ted Hoskinson, the Founder of Roots and Wings, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event. Sponsors, donors of auction items, and the attendees themselves played a pivotal role in ensuring the event’s triumph. Hoskinson emphasized the significant impact of the $50,000 raised, stating that it will provide over 100 local students with the opportunity to enhance their reading skills.

Roots and Wings remains committed to its mission of improving the quality of education in the extended South Florida community. By supporting students who need assistance in learning to read and providing encouragement for dedicated teachers, the organization is fostering a brighter future for the region.