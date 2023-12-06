Know Before You Go – The Holiday Street Parade
|Get in the holiday spirit! Come downtown and join the City of Boca Raton for its 51st Annual Holiday Street Parade. The theme of this year’s festive seasonal tradition is “Holidays on the Silver Screen,” and will be great fun for the entire family. Below are some smart tips to #KnowBeforeYouGo.PLEASE NOTE: Federal Highway will be CLOSED to vehicular traffic from Glades Road going south to Camino Real starting at 5pm to approximately 11pm.
|WHAT TO EXPECT?
The 51st Annual Holiday Street Parade will feature more than 60 festive floats, community groups, and bands that will showcase Holidays on the Silver Screen, with music, song, decorations and dance for the entire community to enjoy along Federal Highway in Downtown Boca.
Date: Wednesday, December 6
Time: 7:30PM – 9PM
Location: The parade will start at Federal Highway and SE 5th Street, and travel north to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Parade Route Map.
Weather: The parade will proceed rain or shine.
Public Viewing Area: All along the parade route. Spectators must be on the sidewalk or median, and NOT in the street where parade will be traveling. Wheelchair accessible viewing areas can be located on the Parade Route Map.
NEW THIS YEAR: Temporary barricades will be placed along the parade route to ensure the safety of attendees and participants. All spectators must stay behind the barricades during the parade. Designated crosswalks will available along the route.
Food Vendors: Food for purchase will be available along the parade route, see the Parade Route Map for locations. Downtown Boca also features many restaurants along and near Federal Highway.
Restrooms: Portable restrooms will be located along Federal Highway and near the viewing stands at Sanborn Square (72 N. Federal Hwy). See Parade Route Map for all locations.
Have a Question or Need Assistance?: Ask a City staff member. They will be in red “EVENT STAFF” shirts and can help you throughout the event.
Run the Boca Holiday Mile: BEFORE the parade, participate in a family-friendly 1 mile “Boca Holiday Mile Run” with the Boca Raton Police Athletic League. Register online for the Holiday Run.
|HOW TO GET THERE AND WHERE TO PARK?
The best places to park and how to arrive and depart safely. Road Closure: Arrive Early!Remember, Federal Highway will be CLOSED to vehicular traffic from Glades Road going south to Camino Real starting at 5pm to approximately 11pm.
Where to Park?Free and ample parking available at:٠ City Hall: 201 W. Palmetto Park Road٠ Building Administration: 200 NW 2nd Avenue٠ Downtown Public Library: 400 NW 2nd Avenue٠ City Lot: 300 NW 2nd AvenueMetered Parking:All metered parking spaces downtown will be available for
FREE PARKING the night of the parade. Please note that all side streets along the parade route from Dixie Highway to Federal Highway will be blocked off.
Bicyclists: Bike racks are available in front of City Hall. Be sure to wear reflective clothing and add reflective material to your bike for safety.See Tracks? Think Train: For those walking to and from the event, look and listen before crossing any train tracks.Charge While You Attend: Electric car charging stations are available at City Hall and the Downtown Library.Plan Ahead: Whether you are utilizing a shared ride program or driving your car to the event, leave early and plan ahead in order to arrive to the event safe and on time.
|MORE THINGS TO DO DOWNTOWN
Enjoy the holiday season and make it a night out on the town. Check out great places for happy hours, quick bites or fine dining, and places to go in Downtown Boca before or after the parade.
Holiday Lights Downtown: From Royal Palm Place to Mizner Park, the holiday lights along the parade route are on full display. Take a stroll and enjoy them all on parade day, or on another night this holiday season.Plus, be sure to check out ALL the City’s upcoming holiday events at www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.
|GET SOCIALLet’s Be Friends:
Like Boca Raton Recreation on Facebook to stay updated on current and future City events.
Spread the Love: Use the hashtag #LoveBocaRaton when posting your photos from the parade and other events. You might be featured on one of our social media pages!Stay Connected:٠ Subscribe to the City’s monthly City Connection٠ Get the My Boca App for a quick and easy way to report a concern, check beach conditions, pay a water bill & more.٠ Sign up TODAY to receive important messages about City services, initiatives, and emergency notifications directly from the City and Boca Raton Police Services through Alert Boca or text AlertBoca (no space) to 38276.
|SAFETY TIPS FROM POLICE & FIRE SERVICESStay Alert: It takes four seconds or less for someone to break into your vehicle: Be sure to lock your car and take all personal items with you. Never leave your keys in your vehicle.Be Prepared: Talk to your family members about a potential meet up spot around the event in case you get separated.