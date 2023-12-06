Know Before You Go – The Holiday Street Parade

WHAT TO EXPECT?



The 51st Annual Holiday Street Parade will feature more than 60 festive floats, community groups, and bands that will showcase Holidays on the Silver Screen, with music, song, decorations and dance for the entire community to enjoy along Federal Highway in Downtown Boca.

Date: Wednesday, December 6

Time: 7:30PM – 9PM

Location: The parade will start at Federal Highway and SE 5th Street, and travel north to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Parade Route Map.

Weather: The parade will proceed rain or shine.

Public Viewing Area: All along the parade route. Spectators must be on the sidewalk or median, and NOT in the street where parade will be traveling. Wheelchair accessible viewing areas can be located on the Parade Route Map.

NEW THIS YEAR: Temporary barricades will be placed along the parade route to ensure the safety of attendees and participants. All spectators must stay behind the barricades during the parade. Designated crosswalks will available along the route.

Food Vendors: Food for purchase will be available along the parade route, see the Parade Route Map for locations. Downtown Boca also features many restaurants along and near Federal Highway.

Restrooms: Portable restrooms will be located along Federal Highway and near the viewing stands at Sanborn Square (72 N. Federal Hwy). See Parade Route Map for all locations.



Have a Question or Need Assistance?: Ask a City staff member. They will be in red “EVENT STAFF” shirts and can help you throughout the event.



Run the Boca Holiday Mile: BEFORE the parade, participate in a family-friendly 1 mile “Boca Holiday Mile Run” with the Boca Raton Police Athletic League. Register online for the Holiday Run.