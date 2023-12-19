It’s Bowl Season in Boca!

Get ready for the 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl and the matchup between Syracuse University and University of South Florida. Find out what to #KnowBeforeYouGo to the big game and Pep Rally.

TRAFFIC NOTICE: On game day – December 21 – 20th Street will be closed. Also, expect heavy delays in and around Glades Road and Spanish River Blvd.

Boca Raton, FL

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL PEP RALLY

Head over to the Mizner Park Amphitheater for the pep rally the night before game day. Fans can celebrate the bowl game matchup and enjoy entertainment with the spirit squads, mascots and bands from Syracuse University and University of South Florida. The event is FREE and open to the public. Read More.

Time: 6:00PM

Location: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real

Weather: The pep rally continues rain or shine.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL

Come see the matchup between Syracuse University and the University of South Florida at Boca’s biggest annual outdoor party. Read More.

Time: Kickoff is at 8:00PM. Parking lots open at 3:00PM, stadium gates open at 6:00PM.

Location: FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road

Tickets: Tickets are still available…Get yours today!

Game Day Tips: Visit the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl website for more game day information – concessions, accommodations, restrooms, prohibited items and more.

· The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio, including ESPN 106.3 locally.

· FAU Stadium will follow the NFL’s Handbag Policy for the 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Please see Bag Policy for details.

Festivities: Fan Fest & Family Midway

· Thursday, December 21, 4:00PM – 7:30PM

· South Lawn, FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road

· FREE event

· The fun starts hours before kick-off with the popular Fan Fest and Family Midway that features family-friendly activities for fans. Fun inflatables for the kids, food trucks, games and contests, a live band, and an entertaining face-off performance between the two college bowl team bands and cheerleader squads.