Holy Cross Health Names 2023 Director, Colleague & Leader of the Year

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Holy Cross Health has named Boynton Beach resident Joseph DeMartino as Director of the Year, Coral Springs resident Tracey Melhuish as Colleague of the Year and Wilton Manors resident Hadil Farouk as Leader of the Year for 2023.

“Joseph, Tracey and Hadil are dedicated, resourceful and committed to providing the highest quality, compassionate care for our patients,” said Mark Doyle, President and CEO of Holy Cross Health. “They all lead by example, believe in our mission and share the core values of Holy Cross Health. We congratulate them on a job well done.”

Director of the Year: Joseph DeMartino, RT (R), MBA

Joseph DeMartino, RT (R), MBA, Director of Radiology Services at the Michael and Dianne Bienes Comprehensive Cancer Center at Holy Cross Health, has been named Director of the Year. The Boynton Beach resident truly exemplifies what it means to be a servant leader and has been an advocate for patients, colleagues and the community by prioritizing their well-being and fostering an inclusive environment.

Known for his positive energy and quick wit, DeMartino has built trusting and authentic relationships with staff and physicians with his open and respectful communication style. Leading by example, DeMartino is always willing to support and mentor others and his enthusiasm to take on challenges with grit and perseverance has been invaluable.

Colleague of the Year: Tracey Melhuish, MSN, RN, CCRN

Holy Cross Health Colleague of the Year Tracey Melhuish, MSN, RN, CCRN of Coral Springs is the true definition of a team player, serving as both Sepsis Coordinator and Clinical Practice Specialist in critical care. She continuously demonstrates the Holy Cross ministry’s core values of commitment, reverence and stewardship. Her colleagues describe her as conscientious and an advocate for quality measures in critical care, praising her for resolving conflicts while handling difficult patient situations.

Melhuish is recognized as a role model. She raises the bar, shining brightly as a critical care nurse, researcher and patient/staff advocate.

Leader of the Year: Hadil Farouk

Patient Access Manager and Wilton Manors resident Hadil Farouk was named Leader of the Year at Holy Cross Health. She is responsible for leading and managing the work of all onsite front-end operations within the Patient Access Department. Through process redesign, policy/procedure implementation, communication, continuing education and professional development activities, staff empowerment and outcome feedback, Farouk motivates the staff to achieve the highest levels of patient satisfaction.

