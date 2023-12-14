Holiday Time Is Always “Bowl Time” in the City

The 10-Year Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Rings in the Holiday Season

Once Again With “Boca Raton’s Biggest Annual Outdoor Party”



Boca Raton, FL – It’s that time of year again…when Boca Raton will be in the national television spotlight as the 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl takes to the field on Thursday, December 21 at 8 p.m. at FAU Stadium as ESPN broadcasts live the collegiate football competition between the University of South Florida Bulls and the Syracuse University Orange. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is a celebrated annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County that lives up to its other name “Boca’s Biggest Annual Outdoor Party.” As the only collegiate Bowl game in Palm Beach County, it features all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional bowl event. It is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike making it for a great family and friends or company holiday party night.

This year’s game features Syracuse University (6-6 overall; 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the University of South Florida (6-6 overall and 4-4 American Athletic Conference). The Orange and Bulls were former Big East rivals. This is the first-ever appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl for both teams.

As one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well received in the community through its first nine years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs. Northern Illinois (2018). Through the years, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game and counted among the bowl’s alumni are New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020 and also No. 2 pick in the NFL draft), Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Redick (Temple, 2015), who helped lead the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.

Game tickets are on sale at www.RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or by calling 561-362-3650 and ask for “RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl tickets.” Stadium pricing begins at $30 with group pricing also available. Club seats start at $375; contact TMumford@orangebowl.org for Club ticket details and purchases.



For parking and more info, visitRoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com and/or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl). For travel information on the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, click on the Fanzone tab at www.RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com.

The Community Is Invited to Join in “Bowl Fever” Early with These FREE Lead-in Festivities

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Two-Teams Pep Rally

Wednesday, December 20; 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

FREE Admission

The public is invited to join in on all the pre-game fun and bring their families, friends and colleagues out to the open-to-the-public pep rally featuring both of the 2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl teams’ bands, dancers and cheerleaders. The pep rally, held on the eve of game day, revs up excitement in Boca Raton for the only postseason college bowl game hosted in Palm Beach County. The pep rally night will be filled with excitement and pride for residents and visitors who have traveled from around the country to cheer on their teams. Food, beverages (including beer and cocktails) and vendor purchases are not included. Attendees are welcome to bring a chair or blanket.

2023 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Fan Fest & Family Midway

Thursday, December 21; 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Surrounding FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431

FREE Admission

Fans can get in the game spirit early by enjoying the family friendly pre-game fan fest filled with tailgating spirit leading up to opening ceremonies and kick-off of Palm Beach County’s only annual NCAA-sanctioned college football bowl game. The fun starts hours before kick-off with the popular Fan Fest and Family Midway that features family-friendly interactive games and activities for fans of all ages, amusement rides, food trucks, giveaways and contests, a live band, and an entertaining face-off performance between the two college bowl team bands and cheerleader squads.

Adding to “Bowl Time” Holiday Magic … Nonprofits, Schools, and Veterans Groups Can “Get in the Game” With Complimentary Bowl Tickets

The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Charity Partner Spirit of Giving is once again offering free tickets for nonprofit, school and veterans groups by registering with Spirit of Giving in advance of game day. Tickets will only be distributed on the day of the bowl game at the Spirit of Giving Tent. The tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis with no area or section guaranteed. Those granted complimentary tickets will also receive complimentary snacks and refreshments. For more information, visit the “Charitable Ticket Voucher” page under the “Ticket Info” tab at RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com, email info@spiritofgivingnetwork.com or call 561-385-0144.

For more information on the 2023 Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, lead-in events, bowl game tickets and game day parking, tailgate info, tent rentals, stadium policies, and more, visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 33-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, a college softball event and the inaugural Band of the Year National Championship, in addition to a new college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.