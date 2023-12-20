Kids hearing a talk by a Palm Beach County Sheriff Department Employee on bike safety

Boca West Children’s Foundation and Boys & Girls Club Held 14th Annual Adopt A Family/Home for the Holidays with an Old Navy Shopping Trip, Santa Gift, Breakfast and Harvest Basket

Boca Raton, FL – Holiday dreams came true for 150 local kids as part of a shopping spree and spectacular brunch hosted by Boca West Children’s Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, and Boca West Country Club.

Boca Raton, FL – Kids from Boys & Girls Clubs, aged 6 to 13, participated in the 14th annual holiday shopping trip at Old Navy Boca Raton on December 16. Each child received a $50 gift card to purchase clothing for themselves in the store. In addition, younger siblings and teens who were not able to attend the event received $25 and $50 Old Navy gift cards, respectively. Volunteers from Boca West Country Club and accompanied the kids as they shopped.

The shopping trip was followed by a specular holiday brunch with festive activities at Boca West Country Club. A Palm Beach Sherriff’s Office staff member gave the children information about bike safety and provided them with flashing safety lights for their bikes. The kids were treated like stars with a child-size step and repeat provided by Lady Ashley Party Planning. The children left the brunch with a toy from Santa, socks from Jacob’s Shoes and a food basket filled with a turkey, a ham, fresh vegetables and all the fixings for a holiday meal.

“Many local families struggle during the holiday season and we are delighted each year to offer children the chance to shop for themselves, and to bring home the makings for a holiday meal for the whole family,” said Richard Zenker, Board Chair, Boca West Children’s Foundation.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County

Founded in 1971, Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit youth development organization dedicated to promoting the educational, vocational, health, leadership and character of boys and girls in a safe, nurturing environment. Thirteen Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 9,300 children ages 6 – 18. In addition to a safe, fun and constructive alternative to being home alone, the Clubs offer a variety of award-winning developmental programs to help youth build skills, self-esteem and values during critical periods of growth. For more information, please visit www.bgcpbc.org or call 561-683-3287.

Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $18 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities. Visit Bocawestfoundation.org for more information.