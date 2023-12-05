Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative (HEI Florida) Hosts Economic Prosperity Roundtable at Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

Boca Raton, FL – The Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative (HEI Florida) convened a dynamic Economic Prosperity Roundtable at the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, bringing together influential leaders and stakeholders committed to fostering economic growth and inclusivity in the community.

Distinguished attendees included Jessica Del Vecchio, Economic Development City of Boca Raton; Sarah Pearson, Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce; Moore Hallmark, United States Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Fran Nachlas; Eduardo Torres, U.S. Department of Commerce; Sandy-Michael McDonald Broward County OESBD; Griselle Chazu City of Greenacres; John Durgan City of Boynton Beach , Craig Ollander, SBA; Mary Anne Gioia, Bank of America, Roger Yohe, Palm Beach State College ; Andres Manjarres, Merril Lynch; Clara Bennett Boca Ratón Airport Authority ; Eliot Popper Morgan Stanley ; Juan Vélez Johnson Basica ; Claudia Nichols Tu Comunidad Latina , Virginia Savietto, Palm Beach County Government, Tonya Davis Johnson Palm Beach County Office of Equal Business Opportunity and Camila Mychalczuk, Florida Atlantic University.

The roundtable delved into insightful discussions on the indicators of prosperous communities, addressing barriers faced by the Hispanic population and other minorities. Key topics included strategies for inclusive economic growth, collaboration with educational institutions, and overcoming language and cultural barriers.

“The commitment of our community leaders to tackle challenges and strategize for inclusive economic growth is truly commendable,” said Mary Sol González, CEO of HEI Florida. “We believe that by working collaboratively and turning these discussions into actionable initiatives, we can pave the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.”

The event underscored the importance of collective efforts in creating positive change, and HEI Florida looks forward to translating these discussions into impactful initiatives that benefit the broader community.

For more information about HEI Florida and its initiatives, please visit www.heiflorida.org