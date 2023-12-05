Hanley Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Brice Makris Brunch

Michelle and John Makris

Event to raise funds for Lifesaver Scholarships

Boca Raton, FL – Hanley Foundation will host the third annual Brice Makris Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. Hanley Foundation Board Member John Makris and his wife Michelle will chair the event that honors their son, Brice, who tragically passed away at age 23 from Fentanyl poisoning. All funds raised will benefit Hanley Foundation’s Brice Makris Endowment Fund for lifesaving treatment scholarships and addiction prevention programs.

“We observed a change in Brice’s behavior toward the end of his senior year at Florida State University,” said Michelle Makris. “Within weeks of this discovery, he began treatment. We learned that addiction is a brain disorder, it’s a disease. Tragically, the disease overcame our son, and we’re sharing his story to help other parents who are fighting in their kids’ corner to battle this disease.”

During the event, the Hanley Foundation Community Spirit Award in honor of Brice Makris will be given to Erica and John Garwood, founders of the Mark Garwood Foundation, launched in memory of their son who passed away from complications from substance use disorder and diabetes. Their foundation has helped raise over $435,000 for educational scholarships for individuals in recovery.

“There are thousands of smart and talented individuals right here in our community, just like Brice and Mark, who are suffering from substance use disorders,” said Rachel Docekal, CEO of Hanley Foundation. “Events like this are critical to destigmatize this disease, help spread the message of hope, and raise important funds that allow us to continue to expand our substance use prevention and recovery programs.”

Dave Aronberg, U.S. State Attorney for Palm Beach County will serve as the honorary chair of the event. Honorary guests also include Marty Harberer, Tina Polsky, Jan Savarick, and Brian White, who were this year’s celebrity chefs for Hanley Foundation’s 2nd Annual Boca Celebrity Cookoff—the kickoff event to the Brice Makris Brunch.

Sponsors include MDVIP, April Lewis, All Star Healthcare Solutions, Sharon DiPietro, The Law Offices of Pamela Higer Polani, Lori McDonald, Lesser, Lesser, Landy, & Smith, PLLC, Stuart Friedman & Family, Alec, Jennasey, & Isaac Makris, Marcia & Doug Mithun, Kaufman Lyn Construction/Doug Simms, Adolph & Rose Levis JCC, Michelle Boyce, Marguerite Connelly, Lisa & Brett McMillan, Lorie & Ed Rowan, Debra Weinstein & Andrew Schlein, Samantha & Alan Goodman, Arnold & Linda Wasserman, Karly Parsons, Rewards Magazine Direct Mail Advertising, CTMD Research, Erica & John Garwood, Dr. Lisa Corsa, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Mark Garwood Foundation, Leonaggeo Benefits Inc/Aflac, Anmarie & Jim Galowski, Integrity Billing, and Boca Magazine.

Tickets are $200 per person. Visit HanleyFoundation.org/events/brice-makris-brunch/ call 561-268-2355 or email events@hanleyfoundation.org for more information or tickets, sponsorship, and underwriting opportunities.

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs.For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and Facebook @HanleyFoundation, and on LinkedIn and Twitter @HanleyFNDN.