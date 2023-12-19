Grover Corlew Makes Holiday Donation to Support Teen Development at the Fuller Center

(L-R): Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center, and Anuj Grover and Mark Corlew of Grover Corlew with children and teens from the Fuller Center in Boca Raton | Photo: Grover Corlew

Funds will facilitate the growth of the Center’s programs, supporting teens and families in need of school supplies, transportation, meals and educational services

Boca Raton, FL – Grover Corlew, a real estate investment management group and developer of luxury multifamily and office properties, has donated $2,500 to the Fuller Center, a Boca Raton-based organization whose mission is to embrace, educate and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children.

The Fuller Center, which serves more than 900 infants through teens across Palm Beach County and northern Broward County, launched a teen program during the COVID pandemic to support the overwhelming number of teenagers who needed socialization and support during a challenging time. To meet continued demand for teen programs and services, funds donated by Grover Corlew will support young adults as they gain the skills needed for success in school, work and life.

“The Fuller Center is a special organization that is committed to making a difference in the lives of local children and families,” said Partner Anuj Grover. “Every visit, we are impressed with the scope of programs offered and the difference they make on the lives of so many. The Fuller Center is a safe and nurturing space that inspires and excites students who have limited access to the tools needed to break the generational cycle of poverty.”

Amid the affluence of Palm Beach County, more than 16% of the children who reside there live in poverty. Through the funding from Grover Corlew and other private donors, the Fuller Center can provide vital support, impactful programs, essential services and educational supplies for those children and their families.

“We are so thankful for organizations like Grover Corlew that support our mission,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center. “It’s because of organizations like them that we are able to serve our community and meet the needs of hard-working families and their children who are counting on us.”

Grover Corlew owns, manages and develops office buildings and multifamily residences throughout Florida and has been intricately involved in the revitalization efforts in cities in both counties and beyond. Committed to building strong communities through various initiatives and organizations, Grover Corlew has supported Broward Education Foundation, Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, Arc Broward, Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Centers, Boys and Girls Club of Broward County, Pompano Beach Elementary and more.

“I have witnessed first-hand the magic that can be created when local businesses partner with nonprofits to better serve the community,” noted Partner Mark Corlew. “The Fuller Center is a powerful grass roots organization that positively impacts our community, and we are thrilled to support their efforts.”

To learn more about the Fuller Center, visit https://www.ffcdc.org.

Real estate veterans with a proven track record of more than 100 years of combined industry experience lead Grover Corlew in acquiring, transforming and managing office, multifamily and retail properties across the southeastern U.S., with a focus on Florida. The Grover Corlew team has developed, owned and managed 10,000+ units and more than 10 million sq. ft. of commercial space, taking a personalized approach to investor and tenant relationships, which has attracted corporate headquarters to Grover Corlew signature buildings. The company is actively developing new projects that will continue to help revitalize and stimulate local communities. To find out more about Grover Corlew visit grovercorlew.com.

For more than 50 years, Fuller Center’s mission has been to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to achieve their full potential. We build a positive future through education for more than 900 children (infants through teens) whom we serve annually, as well as 600 of their family members annually. Fuller Center reaches families in more than 40 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County, as well as northern Broward County.

62% of Fuller Center parents serve as essential or frontline workers, working in hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels. They are our bus drivers, store clerks and cashiers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, security guards, bank tellers, office workers, healthcare workers, home health aides, hospital orderlies and cafeteria workers, and childcare and eldercare workers.

Our programs help empower children to start school prepared, succeed academically, and break the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, afterschool and summer camp programs, our new private elementary school and teen leadership programs, and comprehensive, family-centered support services. They also empower parents who are essential to keeping our local economy open and provide the vital services we all count on.

Fuller Center also offers mentoring programs and adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support, and no-cost transportation from 14 area schools to our campus-based after school programs. We serve more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily.

In addition, Fuller Center provides opportunities for local colleges and universities to place undergraduate and graduate students in internships and child development practicums.

East Campus: 200 NE 14th Street, Boca Raton FL 33432

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton FL 33498

Intergenerational Program at The Volen Center: 1515 W Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33486