Fuller Center Opens Its Next Chapter with Wee Dream Ball Gala

Tom Mersch Esq., Dr. Patricia Anastasio, Simone and Sam Spiegel

Boca Raton, FL – TheFuller Center held its Annual Wee Dream Ball, the organization’s signature fundraiser, on Friday, December 1 at Boca West Country Club. Magic and wonder was brought to life as the evening was opened to welcome attendees, honorees and speakers.

First to take the stage was President and Chairman of Fuller Center Board and Wee Dream Ball “Bernie Award” recipient, Simone Spiegel. Mrs. Spiegel thanked and acknowledged all those who put so much hard work into making Fuller Center a cornerstone agency in our community. She then introduced “our fearless leader” Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center, to take the stage.

Welcomed by a warm round of applause, Ellyn reminded attendees about the current challenges in child care services and education we are all facing. She reminded attendees that when we come together we can overcome these challenges and create a safe and stable world for our children and their families – a world that Fuller Center Board Member and Wee Dream Ball Honoree Dr. Tina Westine experienced when her mother brought her and her sister to the Fuller Center. “My mother was able to thrive and succeed as a successful businesswoman because of the support she received from the Fuller Center,” said Dr. Westine. “The Fuller Center planted the seed of hope in me and my family that inspired us to pursue the American Dream.”

Live auction items included a shopping experience with Saks Fifth Avenue, Anna Zuckerman, and Tiffany & Co., an immersive wine experience with PerUs Wine, PBSO Sheriff for a Day, Cruise on the Fly, and a collegiate spirits experience with Bhakta Spirits.

The sponsors for the evening were Peg Anderson & The Sokol Foundation, Publix Super Markets Charities, Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise, Sam and Simone Spiegel Family Foundation, Schmidt Family Foundation, Leslie & David Kantor, Christine E. Lynn, E. M. Lynn Foundation, Christy Maltman & Terri Shaw, Florida Power & Light, Hiromi & Robert Printz, Jo Ann & Philip Procacci, Carrie Rubin, Marvin Rubin, Susie & Mark Tabor and Eda & Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation, Brotman, Nusbaum, Ibrahim & Adelman, Luxury Retail Sponsor Tiffany & Co. Boca Raton, Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton, Margaret Mary Shuff & Boca Raton Magazine, Dr. Patricia Anastasio, Tom Mersch, Esq and Advanced Pediatrics Boca Raton, FASTSIGNS Boca Raton, Anchor Financial, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Five Elements Medical Spa & Wellness Center, Grover Corlew, Gunster, Matthew Scheer & Laura Barry, JM Family Enterprises, Kinecta, Office Depot, and The Senada Adzem Team.

The Fuller Center continues to cement its commitment to empowering children and families in the community. “To me, the Fuller Center is more than just a local non-profit. It is a beacon of hope, a catalyst for change, and a testament to the power of community,” said Wee Dream Ball Co-Chair Christy Maltman. As they embark on this next chapter, the children, families, staff and supporters look forward to the continued partnership within the community and are ready to overcome any challenge.

For more information please contact Director of Philanthropy Alana Lagerström at alagerstrom@fullercenterfl.org or call (561) 391-7274, ext. 134.

For more than 50 years, Fuller Center’s mission has been to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to achieve their full potential. We build a positive future through education for more than 900 children (infants through teens) whom we serve annually, as well as 600 of their family members annually. Fuller Center reaches families in more than 40 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County, as well as northern Broward County.

62% of Fuller Center parents serve as essential or frontline workers, working in hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels. They are our bus drivers, store clerks and cashiers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, security guards, bank tellers, office workers, healthcare workers, home health aides, hospital orderlies and cafeteria workers, and childcare and eldercare workers.

Our programs help empower children to start school prepared, succeed academically, and break the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, afterschool and summer camp programs, our new private elementary school and teen leadership programs, and comprehensive, family-centered support services. They also empower parents who are essential to keeping our local economy open and provide the vital services we all count on.

Fuller Center also offers mentoring programs and adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support, and no-cost transportation from 14 area schools to our campus-based after school programs. We serve more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily.

In addition, Fuller Center provides opportunities for local colleges and universities to place undergraduate and graduate students in internships and child development practicums.

East Campus: 200 NE 14th Street, Boca Raton FL 33432

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton FL 33498

Intergenerational Program at The Volen Center: 1515 W Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33486