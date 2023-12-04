Do the Right Thing – Recycle Your Christmas Tree!

Broward County, FL – A holiday reminder: Our free Chip-a-Tree program gives Broward County residents an option for disposing of their used Christmas trees in an environmentally friendly way. Simply remove all decorations from your tree, then drop it off at one of the dozen participating locations, where it will be recycled and the mulch used for landscaping throughout our park system. The program starts the day after Christmas (Tuesday, December 26th) and runs through Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 15th).

· Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome, 9501 Sheridan St., Cooper City 33024; 954-357-5150

· C.B. Smith Park, 900 N Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines 33028; 954-357-5170

· Easterlin Park, 1000 NW 38th St., Oakland Park 33309; 954-357-5190

· Fern Forest Nature Center, 201 Lyons Rd. South, Coconut Creek 33063; 954-357-5198

· Markham Park & Target Range, 16001 W State Rd. 84, Sunrise 33326; 954-357-8868

· Rev. Samuel Delevoe Park, 2520 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale 33311; 954-357-8801

· Snake Warrior’s Island Natural Area, 3600 SW 62nd Ave., Miramar 33023; 954-357-8776

· Tradewinds Park & Stables, 3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek 33073; 954-357-8870

· Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie 33328; 954-357-5130

· T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park, 3300 N Park Rd., Hollywood 33021; 954-357-8811

· Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave., Davie 33330; 954-357-8898

· West Lake Park, 1200 Sheridan St., Hollywood 33019; 954-357-5161

There’s a limit of two trees per vehicle; artificial trees are not accepted; and no commercial vehicles or garbage trucks are allowed. As additional motivation, the regular weekend and holiday gate fee is never in effect for recyclers who are dropping off their trees during the designated period. Hours vary; call the park of your choice for details.

Broward County Parks manages almost 6,500 acres, encompassing more than 50 regional parks and nature centers, neighborhood parks, and natural areas at various stages of development. Hours and fees vary by location. Visit Broward.org/Parks for details. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations in order to participate in programs, services, and activities must contact the Special Populations Section at 954-357-8170 or TTY 954-537-2844 at least five business days prior to the scheduled meeting or event.

