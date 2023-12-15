Bolufé Boutique Delray Beach Ribbon-Cutting To Mark Three Decades Of Fashion, Style, and Personality

(DELRAY BEACH, FL) – Bolufé Boutique, the world-renowned mother-daughter brand based in South Florida, is thrilled to celebrate 30 years in business with a special celebration at its flagship Delray Beach location on Tuesday, December 19th. Innovators and trend-setters Kim and Alexandria Bolufé have shared their expertise with over 30,000 men and women to re-imagine their style, re-make their wardrobe, and re-invigorate their confidence.

“Alexandria and I are so thrilled and beyond grateful to both our world-traveling clientele and this wonderful community for having embraced our vision and our desire to make every man and woman feel special,” says Kim Bolufé. “We are so excited to look back on 30 years of style, trends, and fashion and to come together to celebrate the possibilities that lie ahead.”

The celebration will take place on December 19th from 5pm to 9pm at the Bolufé Boutique located at 326 E. Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. All are welcome, and guests are encouraged to dance, shop, eat, and drink, while enjoying a live DJ and the latest in the Bolufé collection. All attendees will receive $25 Bolufé gift cards and will be entered into a raffle for a $250 Bolufé gift card, and a raffle for a $250 Restaurant gift card.

The special event will be livestreamed via the Bolufé Boutique Facebook page, and will featured on segments of both “The Kim Bolufé Show” and the “Do You Have It?” podcast.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to RSVP, please contact us at info@bolufeboutique.com

or call or text 561-927-9007.