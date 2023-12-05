Hosted by PJ Library® in South Palm Beach County

Boca Raton, FL – PJ Library® in South Palm Beach County is pleased to host their annual Community Wide Chanukah Celebration featuring Grammy Award winning Latin artist Mister G. This festive event promises a delightful evening filled with music, joy, and community spirit, celebrating the seventh night of Chanukah on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The event, open to all ages, will take place this year, at Zinman Hall, located at 9901 Donna Klein Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33428. The festivities will kick off at 5:30 PM, providing a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together and celebrate the miracle of Chanukah. We look forward to welcoming our community Rabbis to join us for a Grand Menorah Lighting.

In addition to the concert, there will be arts and crafts, latkes, donuts and activities for all ages. A special highlight of the event includes the chance for attendees to take photos and make memories with Chanukah Mickey Mouse and a special Chanukah dreidel in a photo opportunity.

Elana Ostroff, PJ Library Director, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are thrilled to bring the community together for this joyous celebration of Chanukah. Mister G’s performance, along with the delicious treats and family activities, will create lasting memories for everyone in attendance, and strengthen our community during this trying time.”

Rabbi Josh Broide, Director of Community Engagement, is also looking forward to coming together during the holidays, “As we gather under the glow of Chanukah lights at our annual Community-wide Chanukah Celebration, I am honored to have my esteemed fellow rabbis join in lighting the menorah. Together, let us symbolize unity, resilience, and the enduring light of our community.”

Come join us at Zinman Hall on December 13th to share in the festive spirit, as we come together to celebrate the miracle of Chanukah! Space is limited and registration is required for campus access. Visit jewishboca.org/chanukah23 to register today!



For more information about the Community-wide Chanukah Celebration, please contact Elana Ostroff, PJ Library Director, at pjlibrary@bocafed.org or 561-852-6080.

The event is made possible by the generous support from the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, Above & Beyond Advertising, Lox & Bagel, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, The Deborah & Larry D. Silver Center for Jewish Engagement, Leon and Toby Cooperman Family Foundation, Jewish Women’s Foundation, and the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.

Established in 1979, the JFSPBC is made up of Jewish and social service organizations, synagogues, and schools that provide valued services and programs to recipients in South Palm Beach County, in Israel and around the world. The JFSPBC is also comprised of local residents, including lay leadership, volunteer, donors, professional staff, rabbis, educators, event participants and students. Situated on a 100-acre campus in west Boca Raton – the largest in the nation – the JFSPBC supports more than 70 beneficiaries, engages with more than 5,000 donors, and connects more than 130,000 residents. To learn more about how we contribute to a shared vision for the Jewish community, visit https://jfspbc.org or call 561.852.3100.

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

