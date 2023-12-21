Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County’s Third Annual Walk the Walk

Jan Savarick, Robert Primeau

At Gardens of Life Palm Beaches Marathon Raised More than $250,000 for Local Kids Charities

West Palm Beach, FL — Hundreds of adults and kids participated in “Walk the Walk” to support local children’s charities with the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County. The organization’s third Annual Walk the Walk at the Palm Beach Marathon Weekend took place December 9th on Flagler Drive along the waterfront in West Palm Beach and raised more than $250,000.

Palm Beach resident Sharyn Frankel chaired the event, which will support specific programs at more than 30 local children’s non-profit organizations.

The festive atmosphere at Walk the Walk featured activities for the entire family. The event included food stations and children’s entertainment including balloon animals, face painting, stilt walkers, photo booths, and more.



Sponsors included Sharyn & Stuart Frankel, Barbara & Myles Wittenstein, Hilary & Richard Cooper, Shirley & Jack Silver, Ina & Murray Pitt, Barbara & Richard Lane, Barbara & Andrew Murstein, Randi & Lonny Henry, Hotwire Communications, Stephanie Bacharach, Natalie Olstein, Susie Zeff and Tanya Pergament.

“We were delighted to see so many people participate in this fun, family event during which we raised a record level of funds for Palm Beach County’s children,” said Sharyn Frankel. “There are so many underserved kids in the area that need our help.”

Visit childrensfoundationpbc.org or call 561-488-6980 for more information.

Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County

The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County was initiated in 2010 as a not for profit 501(c)3 charitable organization, whose mission is to identify and fund projects in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County areas to aid at-risk children and their families in need.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $18 million dollars to fund specific programs of more than 30 local charitable organizations. All of these monies have gone to projects and not into general funds. The Foundation has fed, clothed, provided medical and dental services, kept abuse shelters open, sent at-risk children to summer camp and much more.

Each year, Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County serves more than 9,000 children and its volunteers give 45,000 hours of their time annually to the more than 30 charities with which the organization works.

For more information, visit childrensfoundationpbc.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@childrensfoundationpbc.org.