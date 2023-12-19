Broward County Parks Announces Changes to Fee Schedule

Broward County, FL – Broward County Parks is excited to announce adjustments to our fee schedule, effective January 1, 2024. These changes are aimed at enhancing the overall visitor experience and supporting ongoing efforts to maintain, improve, and preserve our parks.

Here are a few of the updates to our new fee schedule:

• Admission gate fee for regional parks on weekends and holidays: $3.00 per motorized vehicle for 8 or fewer occupants.

• Yearly Regional Park gate admission pass: $30.00 per motorized vehicle for 8 or fewer occupants.

• Regional park admission is free for bicyclists, pedestrians, and horse riders. Horse riders are allowed at only Tree Tops Park, Tradewinds Park, and Vista View Park.

The updated fees will help Broward County Parks to continue to provide quality recreational and educational activities and amenities, maintain our beautiful natural areas, and invest in sustainability and growth projects for years to come. We appreciate the continued support of our visitors and community.

Read the full fee schedule plan on our website at Broward.org/Parks.

