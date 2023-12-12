Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County Announces 2024 Youth of the Year Finalists

West Palm Beach, Fla. (December 8, 2023)— On February 29, 2024 at the Kravis Center, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County will host its 2024 Youth of the Year dinner. This annual event will feature seven remarkable finalists competing for the county title that will provide them a four-year university scholarship plus room and board from The Mary Alice Fortin Foundation.

The 2024 finalists are:

Christian Armstrong representing the Florence De George Boys & Girls Club of West Palm Beach Age 17 Attends Palm Beach Lakes High School Dream college is FAMU Achievements include Athlete of the Year and winning first place in poetry for a poem on black heritage

Nevaeh Baker representing the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington Age 17 Attends Royal Palm Beach Community High School Dream colleges include Spelman College and Barry University Achievements include being President of Women of Tomorrow, and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars

Ezai Dieujuste representing the Boca Raton Boys & Girls Club Age 17 Attends Boca Raton High School Dream college is Florida State University Achievements include Honor Roll, Youth of the Year and receiving a CPR certification

Eric Joseph representing Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Club of West Palm Beach Age 17 Attends Royal Palm Beach Community High School Dream college is LSU Achievement includes receiving many academic honors

Claudette Sylvain representing Smith & Moore Family Teen Center of Belle Glade Age 18 Attends Glades Central High School Dream college is the Air Force Academy Achievements include being a member of the National Honors Society Program

Xavier Williams representing Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach Age 16 Attends Palm Beach Gardens High School Dream college is FAMU Achievements include being President of Keystone and receiving a Digital Video Tech certification

Valerie Williamson representing the Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club in Riviera Beach Age 15 Attends Inlet Grove High School Dream college is FAMU Achievements include Youth of the Year and making the Honor Roll



The finalists were selected to represent their Club by a preliminary competition that included a comprehensive application, three essays, three letters of recommendation, and an interview in front of a panel of community leaders. At the Youth of the Year dinner, the seven finalists will give a three-minute speech and the judges will decide the winner. The 2023 Palm Beach County Youth of the Year was Alonza Lloyd from the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington.

“This is a signature annual event for our organization, because these seven dynamic individuals best represent the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. Each year our celebrity judges are wowed by these impressive youths who we know will go on to greatness thanks to their hard work and dedication. The best part is because of our amazing sponsors, that each of these students will walk away with scholarships and laptops as they start to prepare for their college careers,” said Jaene Miranda, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.