Boca Tribune Publisher And Reporter To Help Judge City’s Dec. 6 Holiday Parade That Draws Thousands

Boca Raton Tribune Publisher Douglas Heizer and columnist/reporter Marci Shatzman will help judge the city of Boca Raton’s 51st Annual Holiday Street Parade.

Thousands of spectators are expected from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 6 along the parade route on Federal Highway from Southeast 5th Street to Northeast Mizner Boulevard downtown. More than 60 floats and marching groups will bring dance, lights and song to the festivities. This year’s parade theme is “Holidays on the Silver Screen.”

Federal Highway from Glades Road to Camino Real will be closed in both directions from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. that evening. Road closure times are subject to change, according to the city.

A “Know Before You Go” with specifics on parking and other details will be posted Monday afternoon Dec. 4 on the city’s website, social media, and via email and texts to existing signups, according to a city spokesperson.

The city is urging spectators to plan ahead, noting that side streets will be closed along the parade route. Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool or park free at City Hall (201 W. Palmetto Park Road); Downtown Boca Raton Library (400 NW 2nd Ave.); Building Administration building (200 NW 2nd Ave.), and city parking lot (300 NW 2nd Ave.).

Glenn Glazer, WPBF 25 First Warning Meteorologist, and Festival of the Arts BOCA executive director Joanna Marie Kaye will serve as parade judges, commentators and emcees.

“I love Christmas and this is always a big thing, not only for me, but for my family. My birthday is Dec. 26 and this makes the season even more festive,” said Heizer, governor of Rotary International’s South Florida District 6930 and director of Rotary Club of Boca Raton West.

“Last year I was on the Rotary Club Vero Beach float at the Holiday Parade in Vero Beach, and that was a great honor and preparation for this year’s invitation. This is a huge honor for me. I am here to serve my community,” he added.

A career journalist who has been covering south Palm Beach County since 2000, Shatzman was raised going to parades in Philadelphia with her family. “You can imagine how much this means to me,” she said. “I’m just thrilled to be a parade judge in Boca Raton this year, so I’ve come full circle.”

Other city of Boca Raton holiday events include:

· 48th Annual Holiday Boat Parade on the waterways of the Intracoastal beginning at C-15 Canal on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Boats will travel south to Hillsboro Boulevard. Public viewing sites at Wildflower Park, Red Reef Park and Silver Palm Park.

· Merry in Mizner’s Music Series will bring holiday entertainment to Mizner Park’s south end near the tree every Friday in December starting Dec. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m.

· Meet the Grinch for free photos at Mizner Park’s North Gazebo on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

· Holiday shopping at Boca Raton Night Market at Sanborn Square on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. The market will feature live music, vendors, drinks and more.

Go to www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents or call 561-367-7073.

