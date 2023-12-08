Boca Raton Fashion Show Features Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities

JARC Fashion Show 2022

15 JARC Clients Will Walk the Runway at Stonebridge Country Club in Boca Raton to Benefit the Dr. Allen & Annette Stone Adult Day Training Program

Boca Raton, FL – JARC Florida’s annual “A Fashion Show With Heart!” returns January 8 at Stonebridge Country Club in Boca Raton. Fifteen JARC Clients (individuals with intellectual or development disabilities) will walk the runway, along with their family and friends, and show off fashion from The Kloset Kouture and Robert Graham.

“A Fashion Show with Heart!” is being put on by JARC FL, a nonprofit, non-sectarian organization that provides program and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and development disabilities, for the sixth consecutive year! The show will feature JARC Clients, Family and Friends dressed in resort attire provided by The Kloset Kouture and Robert Graham. The event is co-chaired by Carin Friedman and Kelly Blackman Stone. All proceeds will benefit the Dr. Allen & Annette Stone Adult Day Training Program at JARC FL.

WHEN: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 11:00am

WHERE: Stonebridge Country Club, 10343 Stonebridge Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33498

WHO: The models are JARC FL Clients (who have intellectual or developmental disabilities), plus family and board members, who will be showing off the latest fashions from The Kloset Kouture and designer Robert Graham. Master magician, motivator, and entertainer Sam Simon will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

COST: Tickets are $100/each and include lunch. To register, donate, purchase raffle tickets or sponsor, please click here.

DETAILS: Major Sponsors are Charmed Life HomeCare, Caryn J. Clayman, Esq., Karen & John Gardner and Elizabeth & Peter Levine. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Vanessa at vanessaf@jarcfl.org or call 561-558-2593.

JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence so that each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities is better able to reach his or her potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.