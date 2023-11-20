Yoga Classes Get A Beach Glow Up: EVO Launches New Yoga Dance Party On The Beach!

(Boynton Beach, FL): evo.net, a hub for evolutionary tools and practices for Self-Realization, is officially launching its weekly Human Design-infused Yoga Dance Party on Saturday, December 2nd at 8am on the gorgeous Ocean Park Beach in Boynton Beach, FL, as well as streaming live on Zoom for those who can’t make it in person.

The Yoga Dance Party is a Human Design-infused, 60-minute blend of super yummy, stretchy Flow Vinyasa Yoga set to profoundly gorgeous music, culminating in a free form booty-shaking breakbeat dance party, capped off with deep pranayama breath work and a soothing Savasana meditation.

“Bring your hula hoops, spinning poi, whacky party hats, funky shades, and of course your bathing suit… because this Yoga Dance Party ends in the ocean!” exclaims EVO founder Tim Martin.

What Yoga Dance Party reviews had to say:

“This is Yoga for music snobs! I’ve never heard music like that in a Yoga class!”

“I can’t believe we did all of that in one hour! Wow, what a journey!”

“Ecstatic dance with teeth!”

Every Yoga Dance Party is kicked off with Tim reading the Human Design ‘Theme of the Day’. Human Design is a system that integrates the ancient wisdoms of astrology, the Hindu Chakra system, the Kabbalah Tree of Life, and the I’Ching, with modern science of neutrinos and genetics to create a blueprint of the nature of your being, your tribe, and how it all fits into the background frequency of the Universe.

For more information and to register for the Yoga Dance Party launch, go to www.evo.net or register through the Mindbody and ClassPass apps. Also, follow Evo on Instagram or Facebook @evoyogadanceparty and boost your feed with inspiring daily and weekly Human Design themes.

ABOUT EVO: Evo.net is a hub for evolutionary tools and practices to support self-realization including the Yoga Dance Party, Human Design Analysis and HydroTab molecular hydrogen. Classes can be booked online or through popular apps like ClassPass and Mindbody.

ABOUT TIM MARTIN:

Tim Martin got his start in the wellness business as the founder of the critically acclaimed iZO Cleanse, highly regarded as the original and most nutritionally comprehensive juice cleanse on the market and a favorite among celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, and Reese Witherspoon. In 2017 Tim got his 200-hour Yoga Teacher certification through Yoga Alliance and Julian Walker and Hala Khouri’s ‘Awakened Heart, Enlightened Mind’ Yoga teacher training program, and slowly but surely started putting together the evo Yoga Dance Party using Julian’s flow vinyasa sequence as the foundation. After beta testing the evo Yoga Dance Party on Zoom in early 2023 from his studio in Los Angeles, Tim packed up his bags and drove a U-Haul across country to Boynton Beach, Florida to be near his parents as they “get up there” in age (they’re still both healthy and thriving, thank goodness!), AND to be able to do Yoga on the beach all year long!

