Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger to Receive 2024 Style Icon Award at Dress for Success Palm Beaches Fundraising Luncheon

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger | Photo: Gabor Jurina

Presentation at March 15th Style for Hope Fundraiser

West Palm Beach, FL – Palm Beach’s renowned power couple, fashion icons, and committed philanthropists, Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, are set to be honored with the prestigious 2024 Style Icon award. The accolade will be presented on Friday, March 15th, during the Style for Hope Fundraising Luncheon benefiting Dress for Success Palm Beaches (DFSPB). This special event, held at the Kravis Center’s Cohen Pavilion, is expected to be a star-studded affair, celebrating not only the Hilfigers’ contributions to fashion but also their dedication to supporting women in need.

The event promises an engaging afternoon, beginning with a reception and silent auction, followed by a captivating program. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the official program commences at 12:30 p.m. Attendees have the option to purchase individual seats for $200, or for $350, they can enjoy an exclusive meet-and-greet reception with Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger themselves. Tickets and additional event details can be found at DFSPB’s website.

Esther Perman, DFSPB board member, who is co-chairing the event alongside longtime volunteer and former board member Denise O’Sullivan, expressed, “When we first conceived the Style Icon award, it was with an eye toward acknowledging genuine trailblazers from the fashion world who are inspiring role models and who also happen to be part of our local South Florida community.”

Naming Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger as this year’s honorees is a testament to their status as multi-hyphenate achievers who not only excel in the world of fashion but also share Dress for Success’ commitment to empowering women and addressing economic disparity.

The previous Style Icon award recipients include renowned fashion figures like Iris Apfel, Lilly Pulitzer (posthumously), and Josie Natori. Design duo Mark Badgley and James Mischka, who received the award in 2023, will serve as Honorary Chairmen for the upcoming event.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, in a joint statement, expressed their gratitude for the honor, saying, “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by Dress for Success. The organization’s mission to empower and inspire has impacted the lives of so many deserving women and their families. We look forward to joining their efforts to create a world where women can reach their full potential.”

Tommy Hilfiger is a name that resonates in every corner of the world. As the Principal Designer of the iconic Tommy Hilfiger brand, he has been a visionary in celebrating classic American style with a contemporary twist. His entrepreneurial journey began while he was still in high school, selling clothes from the trunk of his car. He launched his own store in 1969, which quickly became a hub for fashionable jeans and ’70s hipster attire. Relocating to Manhattan was the turning point in his career, eventually leading to the creation of the globally recognized Tommy Hilfiger brand, with a presence in 100 countries and over 2,000 retail stores.

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, an entrepreneur in her own right, founded her luxury fashion label in 2012. Her brand beautifully blends classic styles with modern elements, providing attainable luxury. She also serves as the Creative Director and Co-Owner of the iconic brand Judith Leiber, ensuring the legacy of the acclaimed designer and her distinctive couture handbags lives on.

Since their marriage in 2008, the Hilfigers have not only made strides in the world of fashion but have also passionately supported numerous humanitarian causes. Their global organization, TommyCares, is involved in various international initiatives and charities, including Save the Children, the World Wildlife Fund, and the Fashion Minority Alliance. The couple is also actively engaged with organizations like NEXT for AUTISM, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), and Race to Erase MS.

Apart from honoring the Hilfigers, the luncheon will also feature a DFSPB client who has significantly benefited from the nonprofit’s services. The event will recognize a “Volunteer of the Year,” highlighting the dedicated individuals who contribute to the success of Dress for Success Palm Beaches.

Denise O’Sullivan emphasized the importance of events like Style for Hope, stating, “DFSPB is celebrating the 10th year of Style for Hope, and funds raised by the event account for about one-third of the organization’s operating budget.” All of DFSPB’s services are offered free of charge and include intensive job readiness programs, individual career coaching, one-on-one mentoring, professional networking opportunities, and other resources for underserved women in Palm Beach, Martin, and northern Broward counties.

The event’s Presenting Sponsor is the W Bradford Ingalls Charitable Foundation, and additional support has been pledged by organizations like Capital One, Constellation Brands, Florida Crystals, and many others.

The 2024 Style for Hope Fundraising Luncheon promises to be a memorable and impactful event, celebrating fashion, philanthropy, and the empowerment of women in the Palm Beach community. Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger’s recognition reflects not only their influence in the fashion world but also their commitment to uplifting women and promoting self-sufficiency. Dress for Success Palm Beaches continues to make a difference in the lives of countless women, and events like this play a pivotal role in sustaining their mission.