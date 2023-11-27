State Representative Gossett-Seidman co-primed House Resolution, HR 9-C: “State of Israel”, Unanimously Passes in Florida House of Representatives’ Special Session

(TALLAHASSEE, FL): State Representatives Peggy Gossett-Seidman presented her bipartisan House-Resolution on Tuesday, HR 9-C: “State of Israel”, which was co-prime sponsored by Rep. Katherine Waldron.

The House-Resolution promotes a strong and enduring relationship between the State of Florida and the State of Israel, and then passed unanimously with a floor vote of 108-0 by the State Legislature this past week in the Florida Capitol!

This significant achievement underscores the unwavering support of our state lawmakers for Israel, reflecting our shared values and principles. HR 9-C reaffirms Florida’s commitment to continued diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with Israel, while advocating for defeat of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Representative Gossett-Seidman (District 91) played a pivotal role in championing this proposal, and her dedication to the cause is a testament to her commitment to strengthening Florida’s international relationships.

“We are proud to work together with full bipartisan support of the House to uphold our mutual values with Israel. Rep Waldron and I worked to underscore the importance of standing in strong and unwavering solidarity with our ally Israel,” said Rep. Gossett-Seidman.

Please refer to our office and the House website to read further on the impact and significance of HR 9-C regarding our state’s foreign relations policies and the bonds between Florida and Israel.

Please not hesitate to contact our office for additional information, comments, or to schedule an interview with Representative Gossett-Seidman!

Thank you for your attention and support in highlighting this important development.

