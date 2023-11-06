Spirit launches holiday gift drive at Sklar

By Marci Shatzman

You know the official start of the holiday season has arrived in Boca when local businesses start collecting for Spirit of Giving’s annual Holiday Gift Drive.

This year, 6,800 underserved kids will have gift tags with their names and hoped-for choices at venues that can still sign up to collect presents, Spirit executive director Lindy Harvey said at the gift display in the lobby of Sklar Furnishings.

“With all the inflation, there’s more children in need this year,” she said.

People can register to fulfill a gift tag, become a collection site or make a donation on their website, Harvey noted: https://spiritofgivingnetwork.com/

“We need to collect the gifts by Dec. 8,” she said, adding they also need volunteers to help sort the gifts each nonprofit distributes to the children they serve. Signups on their website, too.

Sklar’s general manager Linda Gunn Paton welcomed guests to the venue that’s often used for nonprofit fundraisers, and to get the word out like this one.

“I love this organization and I’m so impressed with what they do. This toy drive is just one of many things,” said Dyana Kenney, a Spirit board member since 2017.

The event doubled as an official welcome for two Italian artists whose work is available at Sklar. Venetian artist Anna Paola Cibin presented a talk with images of her work, including hand-painted screens and an elaborate fish accessory that carried out the theme in many of her installations.

Fabio Pelosini, regional manager Americas for Barovier&Toso’s Murano blown glass lighting, introduced his company’s hand blown glass since 1295 included an elaborate chandelier at Sklar. He brought along his wife, Tiziana, whose Curly Bags Italian handbag display got plenty of attention that evening.