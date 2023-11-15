Sparkling Start to the Season: Holiday Tree Lighting at Mizner Park Amphitheater

Boca Raton is gearing up for a magical kickoff to the holiday season with the highly anticipated Holiday Tree Lighting event at Mizner Park Amphitheater. Set against the backdrop of festive music, snow flurries, and a magnificent tree-lighting ceremony, this event promises an unforgettable evening for families and friends. Here’s your essential guide with smart tips to ensure you’re in the know before you go!

What to Expect?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Location: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real

The Holiday Celebration kicks off at 6:00 pm, featuring live music performances, the enchanting touch of snow flurries, a craft station, and selfie opportunities with Santa and a Giant Snow Globe. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with costumed elves, snowmen, and reindeer, and explore the bustling Holiday Market. The Sound of Aloha Band will provide the soundtrack to the festivities.

At 7:15 pm, join Mayor Scott Singer and the City Council for the ceremonial Tree Lighting, a magical moment when the tree illuminates simultaneously with Mizner Park’s stunning light display throughout the plaza. Following the lighting, at 7:30 pm, be treated to the Holiday Stage Show featuring The Johnny Walker Band, offering a musical journey through holiday classics and Top 40 hits.

Mizner Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland with 50,000 LED lights adorning 75 palm trees, garlands, wreaths, and whimsical 2D light displays, providing the perfect backdrop for festive photo ops. Rain or shine, the event promises to be a captivating experience for all.

How to Get There and Where to Park?

Parking is made easy with free and ample options at City Hall, Building Administration, Downtown Public Library, and the City Parking Lot. Limited parking is available at Mizner Park garages, and on-street metered parking can be found throughout downtown. Bicyclists can utilize bike racks at City Hall and Mizner Park, with a reminder to wear reflective clothing for safety.

For those walking to the event, exercise caution around train tracks, and electric car owners can take advantage of the charging stations at City Hall and the Downtown Library. Plan ahead, leave early, and ensure a smooth arrival to this festive extravaganza.

Enjoy Your Time in Downtown Boca

Extend the joy by exploring the charm of Downtown Boca. Whether you fancy happy hours, quick bites, or fine dining, the city offers a range of options for every palate. Plan a delightful night out on the town and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit that permeates every corner of Boca Raton.

For more information and a detailed list of upcoming holiday events, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the joyous start to the holiday season at the Holiday Tree Lighting extravaganza!

