Pap Corps modeled survivorship with turns on the runway

By Marci Shatzman

This fashion show wasn’t about clothes.

More than 400 Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research members and supporters packed a ballroom in Broken Sound Club for “Surviving in Style,” a celebration of beating cancer.

Men and women, first joined by Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center doctors, then taking their own turns, some dancing down the runway backed by oldies like “I Will Survive.” Each told their own story in a video.

WPTV anchorman Michael Williams and Pap Corps publicist Kay Renz co-emceed the event, introducing Dr. Stephen Nimer, director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and executive dean for research of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

“For the first time our first lady (Jill Biden) came by,” he said about her visit as the keynote speaker for October’s Cancer Survivorship Summit. “We are 81 million survivors, 5% of the U.S. population and we’re making great progress getting (patients) back to normal… We have 274 physicians, so we have incredible expertise.”

The Pap Corps collectively has raised $110 million for cancer research, Nimer said about the all-volunteer fundraising organization with more than 50 chapters.

Some are open to membership and others to residents in communities, including many in suburban Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. Members support cancer research and have access to treatment at Sylvester.

“What an inspiring and hopeful day,” Pap Corps CEO Sally Berenzweig said, saluting members for their generosity. “Only together can we create a world without cancer.”

The women were outfitted by Nina Raynor Women’s Designer Boutique in Delray Beach, and the men by Raise the Bar Menswear in the Boca Center. Arrivals had time to bid on two rooms of silent auction items.

The Pap Corps models were: Amy Shumrak, Brenda Rosenthal, Dan and Vita Goldberg, Deena Gross, Donald Porges, Ephraim Likerman, Harvey Finkel, Jeanne Brennan, Joel Horowitz, Lorrie Landsberg, Nancy Winn, Joe Moses, Paulette Sonnenstein, Penny Schuler, Joe Moses, Rayna Becker, Rhona Leff, Ruth Jatkoff, Sharon Seidner and Stacey Brumel.

Young cancer survivor Jake Duenas and his mom took a runway turn, too. Jake, 8, was among 30 Hall of Heroes posters that included both survivors and in-memoriams.

Event co-chairs were Joyce Brett and Beverly Berkowitz. Board chair Susan Dinter did the welcome and introductions.