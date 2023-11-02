Mizner Park’s Green Markets: A Fresh and Vibrant Weekend Tradition in Boca Raton

Mizner Park

Boca Raton, FL – Nestled in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, the beloved Green Markets at Mizner Park have made a triumphant return. This delightful weekly event, located at 327 Plaza Real, is a celebration of local produce and artisanal treasures that has become a cherished tradition for residents and visitors alike. Running each Saturday at the south end of the center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., it’s a must-visit destination for anyone seeking fresh, locally sourced goods.

The Green Markets at Mizner Park offer a vibrant tapestry of sights, sounds, and flavors. From a bustling produce center to an array of locally sourced vendors, there’s something for everyone to savor and enjoy. The market is a true testament to the diverse and thriving community of artisans and producers that call Boca Raton home.

In addition to the fresh produce, the market is a treasure trove of artisanal products. Locally sourced vendors offer a delightful array of items, including homemade jams and jellies bursting with flavor, artisanal breads with that perfect crust and crumb, and pure, golden honeys that are a testament to the area’s natural bounty. You’ll also discover unique handmade crafts and other one-of-a-kind goods that make for wonderful gifts or personal treasures.

But Mizner Park isn’t just about the Green Markets. This remarkable destination, built by Tom Crocker in 1991, occupies a special place in the community’s heart. Situated on the site of the old Boca Mall, Mizner Park is a testament to visionary urban planning. It’s unique among mixed-use centers, pioneering the concept of combining shopping, dining, housing, and offices into a single harmonious space.

This seamless blend of commerce, culture, and community has made Mizner Park a true gem in Boca Raton. Whether you’re looking for a great place to dine, shop for fashion and specialty items, or simply enjoy a leisurely stroll in a picturesque setting, Mizner Park has it all.

To learn more about the Green Markets and other events happening at Mizner Park, visit their website at www.miznerpark.com or contact them at (561) 362-0606. Mizner Park continues to be a hub of excitement and activity in Boca Raton, and the Green Markets are a wonderful way to experience the local flavors and community spirit that make this destination truly special. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore and enjoy all that Mizner Park has to offer.