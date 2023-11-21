Men Giving Back Awards $530,000 to 24 Local Nonprofits

Golden Grant Top Award Winners, Boca Helping Hands, Hanley Foundation, American Association of Caregiving Youth, Love Serving Autism

During 3rd Annual Golden Grant Awards Event

Boca Raton, FL – Nearly 250 members, nonprofit nominees, and invited guests of Men Giving Back South Palm Beach County gathered at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club on November 15 for the 3rd Annual Golden Grants event. Attendees enjoyed lively music, a raffle with jewelry generously donated by Diamonds Direct, top-shelf cocktails, and dinner as they honored representatives of the 24 charities selected as semifinalists for this year’s major grants.

More than 85 local charities submitted nominations for the Golden Grant Awards, and, after intense application reviews, 24 received the much-anticipated ‘Golden Ball’ announcement notifying them of their selection as a semi-finalist.

During the event, finalists were chosen randomly by the selection of twelve ‘Golden Balls’ from a draw cage. Then, the four major grant award winners were determined by spins of the MGB “wheel of giving,” with each receiving $100,000. The remaining finalists and semi finalists also received funds, with a total of $530,000 granted during the event, exceeding that of 2021 and 2022 combined, the first two years of Men Giving Back’s grant program.

Winners of the 2023 Golden Grant ($100,000 each) were:

American Association of Caregiving Youth

Boca Helping Hands; the Hanley Foundation

Love Serving Autism.

“It’s hard to describe the joy we all feel as a group to have an opportunity to help so many impactful charities,” said Dr. Nathan Nachles, one of the founding members of Men Giving Back. “Listening to their inspirational stories of the work they do in our community every single day, and knowing how critical these funds are to support their mission…it’s truly our honor to help each and every one of them.”

Finalists of the 2023 Golden Grants ($12,500 each) were:

Best Foot Forward

Boca Raton Rotary Fund

Caridad Center

Feeding Palm Beach County

Fuller Center

HomeSafe

Kindness Matters 365

Roots and Wings.

Semifinalists of the 2023 Golden Grants ($2,500 each) were:

The Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Boca West Children’s Foundation

Families First

The George Snow Scholarship Fund

Homeless Coalition of PBC

In the Pines

the Milagro Center

Nat King Cole Generation Hope

PROPEL

Special Spaces

Sweet Dream Makers

Take Stock in Children PBC.

Sponsors of the event included Amzak Capital Management, The Brad Ginsberg Family Foundation, The Learning Experience, Casa de Montecristo, EPIC Insurance Brokers, NCCI, The Nose & Sinus Institute of Boca Raton, and Jon Sahn Limousine Services.

Men giving back of South Palm Beach County was conceived in February 2020 by a small group of motivated men from business, finance, health care, hospitality, and law backgrounds. Fueled by the love for their community, the organization provides several South Palm Beach County non-profits with grants. Nearly 100% of Men Giving Back member contributions go directly to the non-profits they support. For more information, please visit www.mengivingback.org. Follow our socials: IG @mengiving back; FB @mengivingbackpbc; LinkedIn.com/company/men-giving-back.

Men Giving Back Board of Directors

