“Manatee Moments” Kickoff Event: Celebrating Manatee Season at Manatee Lagoon

Manatee Awareness Month, they’re hosting a free, family-friendly weekend celebration

On Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Riviera Beach, FL – As the temperatures drop and manatees make their way to warmer Florida waters, it’s time to celebrate the start of manatee season. Join the festivities at Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center® on Saturday, November 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a free kickoff event filled with fun, education, and a deep commitment to manatee conservation. The theme for this event is “Manatee Moments,” designed to promote awareness of these gentle giants and the importance of their preservation.

“Manatee Moments” promises a memorable experience for the entire family. Dive into the world of manatees through activities like face painting, scavenger hunts, and marine-themed vendors. But the real treat is the free frozen treat that will refresh your palate and your knowledge of these incredible marine mammals.

The first 400 visitors to this remarkable event will receive a free waterproof phone pouch. This pouch not only protects your device but also comes with valuable information on how to report a manatee in distress if you happen to encounter one in the wild. It’s a small yet essential step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of these graceful creatures.

Zack Greenberg, the senior operations manager of Manatee Lagoon, highlights the event’s purpose by stating, “Our goal at Manatee Lagoon is to inspire people to preserve and protect Florida’s environment and wildlife for future generations.” The Florida manatee, as an iconic part of the local ecosystem, serves as a symbol of the need to conserve and cherish the state’s unique and diverse natural habitats.

While celebrating the start of manatee season is a highlight, there are many other reasons to visit Manatee Lagoon. The facility boasts new exhibits and programs, including life-sized manatee statues that allow you to get up close and personal with these gentle giants. The seagrass exhibit and Florida mangroves exhibit offer insights into the manatee’s natural habitat and its ecological significance.

In its seventh year of manatee education and environmental conservation, Manatee Lagoon remains a popular community destination. It serves as an ideal place to learn about and appreciate Florida’s beloved manatees. FPL built Manatee Lagoon in 2016 as part of its environmental mission to educate the public about these magnificent marine creatures and the importance of protecting their habitats.