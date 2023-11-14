Lesser Law Firm ranked in 2024 Best Law Firms®

(West Palm Beach, FL) – Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC is proud to announce that we’ve been included on the list of Best Law Firms in the Best Lawyers® rankings for the 14th consecutive year.

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC is ranked in Regional Tier 1 of the 2024 Best Law Firms in the practice areas of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Insurance Law.

Firms included in the 2024 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Five of our lawyers have been named to the 2024 list:

• Gary S. Lesser – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

• Joseph B. Landy – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

• Michael S. Smith –Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Insurance Law

• Chad C. Hastings – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

• Glenn E. Siegel – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

“We are honored to yet again be recognized as one of the Best Law Firms in the country,” Managing Partner Gary S. Lesser said. “This distinction is a real testament to our hard work and dedication on behalf of our clients.”

Since it was first published 30 years ago, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

ABOUT LESSER, LESSER, LANDY & SMITH, PLLC

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC is a third-generation personal injury law firm with nearly a century of experience standing up for people who have been injured or suffered the loss of a loved one due to negligence or wrongdoing. Our team of skilled trial attorneys, working across four offices in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, represent the needs of clients throughout Florida in personal injury, nursing home neglect, negligent security matters and wrongful death cases, guiding them through every step of the legal process and delivering the best results for their case. Learn more at LesserLawFirm.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

