Kurt Russell in episode 2 of Monarch: Legacy of MonstersCourtesy of Apple TV+

Source: espn.com

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Cincinnati Bengals on “Thursday Night Football” in a key AFC North battle.

Unfortunately, the Ravens lost tight end Mark Andrews to an ankle injury on their first drive and the Bengals lost quarterback Joe Burrow to a wrist injury after a second-quarter touchdown pass. Neither returned.

Baltimore scored three first-half touchdowns and pulled away in the second half for a 34-20 victory. The Bengals drop to 5-5 and remain last in the AFC North. The Ravens sit atop the division at 8-3.

Baltimore Ravens

Battling through a left ankle injury and without two Pro Bowl teammates on offense, Jackson threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns. At 8-3, the Ravens now will hold a half-game lead over the winner of Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, both of whom are 6-3.

It was a night of perseverance for Jackson, who injured his ankle at the end of the first quarter and had a pronounced limp at times. Baltimore needed Jackson because the offense was without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was inactive because of a knee injury, and tight end Mark Andrews, who was ruled out after injuring his left ankle on the opening series…

Read more at: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/38915969/bengals-joe-burrow-injured-wrist-ravens-win-lamar-jackson-thursday-night-football

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

