KRISTALLNACHT 85

Boca Raton, FL (November 8, 2023) Join Temple Beth El of Boca Raton for a series of programs commemorating the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht –The Night of Broken Glass. All are welcome. The Temple Beth El Schaefer Family Campus is located in east Boca Raton at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

Shabbat Evening Services

Friday, November 10, 2023

Join us in person at the Schaefer Family Campus or watch online.

7:30 PM

In 1938 in Germany and parts of Austria, the Nazi Party carried out a pogrom that destroyed synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses, and saw Jews deported and killed.

On this Shabbat, we remember Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, which was a pogrom against Jews carried out by the Nazi party. We will hear from a survivor of this horrific event who will share his story.

Shabbaton Morning of Learning featuring the film Killing Kasztner and Yad V’Shem’s Mordecai Paldiel on the tragic loss of Hungary’s Jews

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Join us in person at the Schaefer Family Campus

9:15am | Bagels and Schmooze

9:45am | Mordecai Paldiel

10:30am | Killing Kasztner film screening

What happens when a Jew saves only his family and a few others during the Holocaust and then comes to the defense of a Nazi after the war? Ultimately, he makes Aliyah after the war and in 1957 is assassinated.

We will watch the film Killing Kasztner about all this and hear from Mordecai Paldiel, a survivor and head of the Righteous Gentiles department at Yad V’Shem and a world-famous Holocaust scholar. We will question whether he collaborated or acted honorably as best as circumstances warranted. All are welcome.

Registration Required at: https://tbeboca.shulcloud.com/event/kristallnacht-shabbaton-morning-of-learning.html

Farewell Mr. Haffmann Film and Discussion

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Join us in person at the Schaefer Family Campus

4:00 pm

In 1942 Paris, a jeweler’s assistant is looking to start a family with the woman he loves. When faced with German occupation, he comes to an agreement with his employer that will bring consequences for all involved. All are welcome.

Registration Required: https://tbeboca.shulcloud.com/event/farewell-mr.-haffmann-film-and-discussion.html

World Famous Author Naomi Ragen and Dr. Efraim Zuroff in Conversation: The Murderers Next Door…And the Scourge of Holocaust Distortion

Sunday, December 3, 2023

Join us in person at the Schaefer Family Campus

7:00 pm

How could 212,000 of the 220,000 Jews in Lithuania have been slaughtered during the Holocaust when only 1,000 German troops and SS were stationed in the country? The answer: Nazi collaborators. It’s a history that Lithuania and other countries have been eager to ignore, deny or dismiss out of hand. Exposing that truth to force national reckonings is at the heart of the work of Holocaust historian Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s chief Nazi hunter, and bestselling author Naomi Ragen’s new novel, The Enemy Beside Me. All are welcome.

$36 Priority Seating, includes a copy of The Enemy Beside Me by Naomi Ragen

$10 General Admission

*Free for Temple Beth El of Boca Raton member of Friends of Music & the Arts

Ticket Registration:

https://tbeboca.shulcloud.com/event/world-famous-author-naomi-ragen-and-dr.-efraim-zuroff-in-conversation.html

For more information aboutTemple Beth El of Boca Raton, itsprograms and events, Religious School, Early Learning Center, Beth El Mausoleum and membership, please visit tbeboca.org or call 561-391-8900.