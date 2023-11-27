Fuller Center Hosts “Whimsical Wonderland” For 2023 Wee Dream Ball

(Boca Raton, FL, November 27, 2023) – Fuller Center will hold its annual Wee Dream Ball, the organization’s signature fundraiser, on Friday, December 1st from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. Co-Chairing the event this year are Board Members Christy Maltman and Dr. Patricia Anastasio with Fuller alumna Dr. Tina Westine as Honorary Chair.

This year’s event will feature “magician with a twist” Sam Simon who’s set to delight attendees with magic and humor. Cocktail hour will include the coveted Chance Game followed by a Live Auction hosted by Neil Saffer with dinner and dancing to conclude the evening. Tickets are $350 per person and can be purchased at www.fullercenterfl.org/wee-dream-ball/.

“Each year we are truly humbled and amazed by the outpouring of support and generosity from our community!” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center. “Funds raised from our annual Wee Dream Ball help us continue our next chapter and fulfill the mission we have been serving for the past 52 years.”

To sponsor the event, purchase tickets, or to make a Gift from the Heart donation in support of the Fuller Center, please contact Director of Philanthropy Alana Lagerström at alagerstrom@fullercenterfl.org or call (561) 391-7274 ext. 134.

About Fuller Center

For more than 50 years, Fuller Center’s mission has been to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to achieve their full potential. We build a positive future through education for more than 900 children (infants through teens) whom we serve annually, as well as 600 of their family members annually. Fuller Center reaches families in more than 40 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County, as well as northern Broward County.

62% of Fuller Center parents serve as essential or frontline workers, working in hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels. They are our bus drivers, store clerks and cashiers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, security guards, bank tellers, office workers, healthcare workers, home health aides, hospital orderlies and cafeteria workers, and childcare and eldercare workers.

Our programs help empower children to start school prepared, succeed academically, and break the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, afterschool and summer camp programs, our new private elementary school and teen leadership programs, and comprehensive, family-centered support services. They also empower parents who are essential to keeping our local economy open and provide the vital services we all count on.

Fuller Center also offers mentoring programs and adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support, and no-cost transportation from 14 area schools to our campus-based after school programs. We serve more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily. In addition, Fuller Center provides opportunities for local colleges and universities to place undergraduate and graduate students in internships and child development practicums.

East Campus: 200 NE 14th Street, Boca Raton FL 33432

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton FL 33498

Intergenerational Program at The Volen Center: 1515 W Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Facebook: @fullercenterfl

Instagram: @fullercenterfl

