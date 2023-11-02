Festival of the Arts Boca Announces 4th Annual Virtual Youth Music Competition for Broward and Palm Beach County Students

Applications Accepted Through December 15

Boca Raton, FL – Festival of the Arts Boca is now accepting applications for the 4th Annual Virtual Youth Music Competition, extending an invitation to classical string music students aged 18 and under from Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The winners will be announced during the Festival of the Arts Boca concert on March 10, 2024.

Applications, including a $25 donation to the Festival and a link with a 5- to 15-minute video performance, will be accepted through December 15 at www.festivalboca.org/competition. The competition has only one level and no specific repertoire requirements; students are encouraged to perform one or more pieces that best reflect their skills and personal preferences.

“This competition was conceived in the midst of the pandemic in 2021, as we realized how much our music students were suffering from the absence of performance opportunities,” said Joanna Marie Kaye, Executive Director of the Festival of the Arts Boca.

The goal of the program is for students to gain experience, showcase their hard work, and contribute to the cultural landscape of the local community by participating in an internationally recognized performing arts event. The Music Competition rotates its focus on different instrument types – strings, winds and brass, and piano. It is judged by distinguished professionals from around the country and the winners are given a cash prize to help them pursue college and professional careers in music. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three competitors. First place will receive $5,000 and the opportunity to perform at a Festival of the Arts Boca concert in 2025; second place will receive $3,000; and third place will receive $1,500.

The Music Competition recently won the award for Best Hybrid Event in the state of Florida by the Florida Festivals and Events Association.

This experience makes a big impact on the lives of music students. The 2020 competition winner said, “This opportunity really means the world to me, especially during these strange, difficult times. Thank you to all who have dedicated time and effort to make this competition possible, I am extremely honored and grateful. This prize will be a big help towards my music school tuition.”

The Schmidt Family Center for the Arts was formed with the goal of exposing young children and their families to the fine arts. Education has always been a central component of Festival of the Arts Boca. Thanks to the generous support of the Vegso Family Foundation, the Festival has established the Vegso Family Educational Initiative to enable ongoing educational activities. Each of our visiting artists is encouraged to engage with students in some way, whether it is through a school visit, open rehearsal, master class, or direct collaboration. The Festival also provides free tickets to student groups and their families.

For more information about the competition, the Festival’s educational efforts or to contribute, contact Joanna Marie Kaye, executive director, at joanna@festivalboca.org or 954-646-8804.

Established in 2007, Festival of the Arts BOCA was designed to promote the cultural arts and to enrich the quality of life of the residents of Boca Raton, North Broward and Palm Beach County.

For more information, visit www.bocafestival.org.