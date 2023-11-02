FAU Men’s Basketball – exciting season ahead

Last season was a dream season for FAU, but this season with high expectations and a new conference, a spotlight will be focused on the program like never before.

Prior to last season, the school had never won an NCAA Tournament game and had made the Big Dance just once. Now, suddenly they’re the hunted but also a potential national championship squad that returns all five starters from last year and every key reserve with just one exception.

During the course of the 2022-23 season, the Owls breaking through barriers. Winning at Florida, outlasting North Texas and UAB in Conference USA, winning a conference tournament, winning an NCAA tournament game (in dramatic fashion).

At a glance

Last season: 35-4 (18-2 in C-USA)

Postseason: Lost in National Semifinal to San Diego State

Last ten full seasons postseason appearances: 1 NCAA, 1 CBI, 1 CIT

Last NCAA miss: 2022

Last league title 2023 (regular season and tournament in C-USA)

Coach: Dusty May (101-60 in 5 years at FAU)

The Team

All five starters return from last season as mentioned above. FAU plats at times with four guards. Bryan Greenlee is one of the best perimeter defenders in the country and he sets the tone defensively. Flanking Greenlee as guards are Alijah Martin, Nick Boyd and Johnell Davis. Martin and Davis provide much of the scoring punch, though Greenlee and Boyd are outstanding three point shooters. Martin is a handful for any defenders and has gradually improved as a defender.

Davis is one of the most electric players in the country, averaging about two steals a game and having an offensive game where he is comfortable putting the ball on the floor and going to the basket.

Regrading Boyd, the word entering the new season is his range has improved and he could be deadly as both a perimeter player and a slasher this season.

Jalen Gaffney is a player that should provide critical minutes off the bench this season. Productive in the minutes he provided last season (about 20 minutes a game), he’s arguably almost as good a perimeter defender as Greenlee and probably a better pure point guard. Gaffney, who transferred from UConn has huge upside and will be much improved this season. Brandon Weatherspoon is another weapon who provides key minutes and versatility. Weatherspoon does a lot of little things that don’t show up on a scoresheet.

Perhaps, I’m biased as someone based in Florida, but I cannot conceive of another backcourt being nearly as strong as the Owls’ anywhere in the country. We’re talking about six high quality, game-changing guards on one team!

The front-court is thinner but Vlad Goldin is an efficient finisher, a good rebounder and strong defensive presence. Giancarlo Rosado is a local Palm Beach County-bred player that’s gotten better each season and last campaign he saved his best efforts for postseason. Expect him to make more of an impact this season than last, giving FAU an additional strong front-court presence.

The Season Ahead:

I am concerned that moving to the American means playing tougher away games in bigger and louder venues. While the Owls dominated Conference USA last year, their closest opposition in the league were UAB and North Texas, both of whom make the move to the AAC with FAU. Additionally, the non-conference schedule which includes Illinois and Arizona among others is very tough.

Prediction:

The Owls will lose more than four games this season thanks to a tougher schedule, and being a night-in, night-out target. But they are still a top-5 caliber team that due to having so many good guards has to be considered a serious national championship contender.